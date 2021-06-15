Carlsbad High School names Jarrad, Sayin Athletes of the Year

CARLSBAD — One student-athlete had a pandemic-shortened season and the other led her team to the CIF playoffs. Both are heading to the next level.

Carlsbad High School quarterback Aidan Sayin will take his talents to the University of Pennsylvania, while London Jarrard is penciled to play shortstop at St. John’s University in New York City.

The duo was recognized on June 9 as CHS’s boys and girls Athletes of the Year by Athletic Director Sam Eshelman.

Jarrard, who graduated with a 4.1 GPA, led the Lancers softball team (16-4) to the fourth seed in the CIF San Diego Open Division playoffs. Carlsbad defeated Eastlake 10-5 on June 8 but lost 7-1 to Mater Dei Catholic on June 11.

The Lancers will host Mission Hills at 3:30 p.m. on June 15, potentially setting up a rematch against Mater Dei on June 16.

For the season, Jarrard posted a .426 average with 25 RBI, eight doubles, four triples and three home runs with an OPS of 1.298. She only struck out twice and had just three errors on 30 chances.

In the circle, Jarrard went 3-1 with a 3.50 ERA and 29 strikeouts.

Jarrard began her career as a kid, working her way up through the ranks in recreational and travel ball. But her dynamic high school career saw the senior ace become a sought-after recruit for St. John’s, which had recruited her since her sophomore season.

As a result, she earned what amounts to a full scholarship — academic and athletic money. Typically, most non-revenue college sports only offer partial athletic scholarships.

“I’m going to have to keep working hard and doing what I’m doing,” Jarrard said. “If I can keep building relationships and my skills, I think I’ll be just fine.”

Sayin, meanwhile, finished his second year as the Lancers’ starter and lit up the gridiron. Sayin was named Player of the Year after throwing for 962 yards, completing 71.6% of his passes with 13 touchdowns in five games.

Behind Sayin, the Lancers averaged 48 points per game and allowed just 8.4 points per game.

Despite the football season being played in the spring, Sayin said his development improved dramatically, especially becoming more comfortable in a leadership position, taking command of the offense and making more accurate throws.

Sayin’s recruitment saw offers from several other Ivy League schools, which play in the Football Championship Subdivision. Sayin said he felt most comfortable at Penn and once the pandemic hit, it solidified his commitment to the Quakers.

Additionally, Sayin chose Penn for its world-renown business program at The Wharton School, which was a big draw for the Carlsbad senior.

Like Jarrard, Sayin also earned academic scholarships as Ivy League schools do not offer athletic scholarships. Sayin also had interest from Cornell and the University of San Diego, to name a few.

“It was a fun season, and we were grateful for every week,” Sayin said. “I developed a lot over the offseason. It was my comfortability in the pocket, matured as a person and my athleticism.”

Additionally, Sayin embraced a mentorship role for his younger freshman brother, Julian Sayin. The veteran quarterback engineered blowout after blowout, allowing for Julian to get in some reps.

Julian Sayin has been racking up the Division I scholarship offers on his own, most notably receiving offers from Notre Dame, Florida State, Miami, Georgia and Lousiville.

Aidan Sayin said he’s enjoyed showing his brother the ropes and the two constantly workout together, with the older Sayin providing guidance and tips on specific throws.

Julian Sayin will report to campus in August and is ready to help his new squad in any way he can, whether it’s him starting or working with the scout team.

Note: Former Carlsbad softball player Alanna Thiede won the Division I national championship with the University of Oklahoma on June 2. The Sooners beat Florida State, two games to one, in the championship series of Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.

Thiede, a sophomore pitcher, made three appearances this season pitching three innings allowing three earned runs, one hit and struck out two.