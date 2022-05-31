Carlsbad dance studio to hold benefit recital for Conner’s Cause

CARLSBAD — Longtime instructor Linda Wilkerson is preparing her dance students to headline a benefit recital for Conner’s Cause for Children on June 18 at Palomar College’s Howard Brubeck Theater in San Marcos.

This year’s recital, “Dancing Around the World,” marks Carlsbad Dance Images’ 30th performance under Wilkerson.

“The students are so excited to be able to return to the stage with a live audience and showcase what they have learned this year,” said Wilkerson, who said a lot of energy and resources go into putting on a dance recital. “I still worry about getting it all done. I do lose sleep, but when it all comes together… it’s magic.”

For decades, Wilkerson, or “Miss Linda” as she’s known to her students, has taught ballet, tap, jazz and lyrical classes to young girls ages 3 to 5 at the Carlsbad Harding Center, Dance North County, and currently at Sq.Fit Studio in Carlsbad.

Wilkerson has long partnered with Conner’s Cause to help raise money for this organization, donating a portion of the proceeds from her dance recitals to this organization for the past 26 years to raise more than $35,000.

Conner’s Cause for Children is a San Diego non-profit providing critical assistance to families struggling to cover the out-of-pocket costs of caring for a child with a life-threatening illness or injury.

“We are so grateful and so honored that Linda and all of the dance families have been supporting Conner’s Cause for more years than I can remember,” said Carol Del Signore, executive director of Conner’s Cause. “We help families just like yours. The big difference is that the families we help have children who are battling all kinds of diseases and suffering from traumatic injuries. What we try to do is ease their burden a little bit. We are very grateful for Linda’s support.”

There are two performances of “Dancing Around the World” at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on June 18 at the Howard Brubeck Theatre, Palomar College, 1140 W Mission Road in San Marcos. Tickets are available online at https://21803.recitalticketing.com/ through June 16th. Tickets will be sold at the door one hour prior to each show. Masks and health screenings are required. Conner’s Cause is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization, tax id# 33-0638077. Please visit www.connerscause.org for more information or to make a donation.