Carlsbad artist launching new public mural project

CARLSBAD — Public art murals have become a draw for residents and visitors to the bustling Carlsbad Village.

Now, artist Bryan Snyder, creator of the famed Carlsbad Art Wall, has sights on a new public project. This one is on the side of the Ground Up Café, 550 Grand Ave., with a “canvas” 15-feet high and 54-wide dubbed the “Alley Art Wall.”

His vision is to raise $10,000 to support 10 to 12 artists, all of whom have previously contributed a mural to the Carlsbad Art Wall and includes a 10-foot-by-12-foot space for kids or adults who want to learn how to paint murals.

“It’s going to be 10 to 15 segments and it’s going to be angled to be more creative,” Snyder said. “It’s almost like a mural festival, in a way.”

As Carlsbad’s public murals have grown and the Village more recognized by artists, Snyder said he wanted to do something bigger. The popularity of the Carlsbad Art Wall, on the east wall of Señor Grubby’s, 377 Carlsbad Village Dr., led him to the Ground Up Café.

About two years ago, Snyder reached out to the owner of the café and installed his popular “Doodle” character on the wall. But the wall is massive, so Snyder thought bigger.

He said many people over the years have reached out after connecting with a past artist’s work on the art wall. So, he thought this larger project would be an opportunity to bring them back for a permanent display.

The Carlsbad Art Wall has a new artist about every two months.

“One thing I hear from the community is they love when someone paints at Grubby’s, but it’s a huge bummer when their favorite mural is painted over, even though it’s exciting to see something new,” Snyder said. “There’s always a group of people, for every mural, that identify and connect with it.”

Additionally, he’s also partnered with the Boys & Girls Club of Carlsbad with the club looking to including the new art project into its programming.

“We have ballfields, we have pools, we have skateparks, all these community facilities to allow kids or anyone to grow that hobby or passion,” Snyder explained. “But what about kids who have a passion for mural painting … or art in general?”

But now, Snyder is in the midst of raising capital through individual donors (minimum $15 donation) and corporate sponsors. For those who donate a certain amount, their names will be recognized on a plaque on site.

Currently, Snyder has raised $7,000 from local businesses and a nonprofit including The Lofts at Carlsbad Village, Status Skateshop, Mas Fina Cantina, The Compass, Señor Grubby’s, Skylar’s Home and Patio and In Memory of Jack Munday.

In addition to donors being included in social media and newsletters, Snyder said the donations are tax-deductible since the Boys & Girls Club of Carlsbad is also acting as his nonprofit sponsor.