Cardiff State Beach parking lot closed after storm damage

ENCINITAS — A constant barrage of storms, heavy rain and high surf in Encinitas pounded the parking lot at Cardiff State Beach into rubble, leading state park officials to temporarily close the lot for repairs.

The entrance and exit to the Reef parking lot off Coast Highway 101 were unrecognizable and have been reduced to broken slabs of asphalt. Officials said the damage to the lot started about two weeks ago and is now closed to the public until further notice.

“The Reef parking lot at Cardiff State Beach was damaged during a storm on January 21, 2024,” state park officials said in a statement. “Damage has continued to occur during subsequent storms. To better ensure the safety of park visitors, we have closed the parking lot. California State Parks is in the process of finalizing plans to repair the parking lot, and we are hopeful to begin construction soon. We understand how important this beach access is to the community and look forward to completing these repairs as soon as possible.”

A scheduled construction date has not been released, and a precise amount of physical or monetary damage has not been released.

No further information was available. The parking lot just south of the Reef lot remains open.