Breeders’ Cup announces plans for full house at championships

DEL MAR — The Breeders’ Cup Wednesday announced plans to utilize 100% of seating capacity at Del Mar racetrack for the 2021 Breeders’ Cup World Championships at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in November.

Del Mar is set to host the World Championships, one of horse racing’s largest events, for just the second time, on Friday, Nov. 5 and Saturday, Nov. 6. Tickets for the event will go on sale to the public at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 16.

“After conducting the 2020 World Championships without fans in attendance, we are delighted to be able to safely welcome fans back to the Breeders’ Cup World Championships this November,” said Breeders’ Cup President and CEO Drew Fleming. “Fans will once again be invited to experience the unparalleled competition, fanfare and hospitality that have become synonymous with the Breeders’ Cup as the world’s most talented horses, jockeys and trainers go head-to-head at beautiful Del Mar.”

Del Mar Thoroughbred Club recently announced plans to conduct its 2021 summer race meet at 100% of seated capacity for fans throughout its facility in accordance with local state and county public health guidelines in Southern California.

Interested fans can visit BreedersCup.com/tickets in order to view available seating options and prepare for the July 16 on-sale date.

Seating options for the 2021 Breeders’ Cup World Championships include:

— Premium dining: Fans can take in the championship racing at Del Mar while enjoying a fine-dining experience from the Clubhouse, Stretch Run or Paddock dining areas. Two-day dining packages are available for purchase ranging from $775 to $1,875 per seat;

— Box seating: Patrons in box seats will have dedicated cocktail service and menu options delivered directly to their seats in open-air, covered Clubhouse and Stretch Run Box seat locations. Box seating options include both single- and two-day packages ranging from $375 to $975 per seat; and

— Reserved seating: Fans can experience the 14 championship races from these open-air, covered, stadium-style seats. Reserved Seating is available in both single- and two-day packages that range from $100 to $475 per seat.

General admission tickets will not be sold at this time. However, Breeders’ Cup is coordinating with local health officials and hopes to offer general admission closer to the event.

All tickets will be sold in advance of the event and are subject to availability at the time of purchase. No tickets will be sold on site on Nov. 5 or 6.

All parking on-site at Del Mar will be limited and only available to those with official pre-paid parking credentials.

The Breeders’ Cup will offer a park-and-ride program with complimentary public shuttle service to the track from two designated off-site park-and-ride locations on both racing days.

The Breeders’ Cup officials said they will ensure appropriate measures are in place to mitigate the risks associated with COVID-19.

They remain committed to following state and local guidelines and will continue to monitor and comply with all public health mandates as conditions evolve and change.