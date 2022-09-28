Get your photo on Carlsbad banners

CARLSBAD — If you are a photographer (or know one) who has a holiday image in your portfolio or a holiday photo in mind, the Carlsbad Village Association is asking you to submit it for use on holiday banners.

This November, the year-round and fall-themed banners will come down and be replaced with festive images to celebrate the holiday season. The sponsors are looking to create new banners for the city light poles and for a few unique images that embody the Southern California holiday season. A snowman sandcastle? Ornaments in the tide? A beautifully decorated hanging wreath? What do the holidays look like to you?

Email [email protected] for specifications and more information. There are more than 180 light pole banners throughout the city of Carlsbad, managed by the Carlsbad Village Association. From the Village to Bressi Ranch, and every district in between, banners with a variety of images showcasing the best of Carlsbad greet visitor and locals alike every day.

Images of boogie boarding children, a bike-riding Farmers’ Market enthusiast, a trail-walking dog with its human, dining, shopping and other local sites, set the holiday mood, strategically placed on selected light poles.

Artists will have bragging rights city-wide and at the end of the season, can take home a banner. These banners will be part of the city inventory for up to three years, so images will live on for seasons to come.