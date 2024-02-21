Art museum celebrates 10 years of The Osider Magazine

OCEANSIDE — An upcoming exhibit at the Oceanside Museum of Art will showcase local photography featured in The Osider in honor of the magazine’s 10th anniversary.

The exhibit, “Coastal Exposures: 10 Years of Photography at The Osider Magazine,” will feature several rooms of various photography taken by The Osider photographers over the last decade.

“This whole exhibit will show everything that’s awesome about Oceanside through the photography we’ve taken,” said Zach Cordner, curator of the exhibit and co-founder and creative director for The Osider.

Launched in early 2014, The Osider has documented the stories of the Oceanside community and how it has changed through writing and photography.

Cordner described the magazine as Oceanside’s very own National Geographic.

“The city is a diverse mix of cultures and environments that makes for a photographer’s dream to document,” Cordner said. “Our photographers go the extra mile to create one-of-a-kind imagery that goes way beyond your typical sunset photo at the pier.”

Cordner, a professional photographer with a background in celebrity photography, switched gears to focus on local Oceanside photography once The Osider formed.

“It’s been an amazing experience documenting the community, the people, the weather and the growth of the city,” he said.

While much of Cordner’s work is featured in The Osider and will be on display at the exhibit – like his photo of a 1964 Chevy Impala raised on hydraulics during a lowrider car cruise on Coast Highway in 2021 – works from other local talent are featured as well.

One of the most striking photos, literally and figuratively, is the shot of a lightning storm taken at the Oceanside Harbor by Vladimir Medvinsky in 2021.

“It’s one of the most amazing photos I’ve seen,” Cordner said.

The exhibit will also feature photojournalism from Cordner’s photography class at Oceanside High School. Cordner frequently sends his students on assignments to document events happening throughout the community.

Another memorable photo in the exhibit depicts the late Aaron “Schmidty” Schmidt, fellow co-founder and editorial director, skating down or “bombing” a steep hill on Sleeping Indian Road. Schmidty sadly passed away in 2022 after a battle with cancer.

“It’s a photo that’s close to my heart,” Cordner said. “He was by my side the whole time up until his passing. He was a big part of the magazine and my life, and it’s my dedication and tribute to him.”

The exhibit also features Cordner’s collection of photos featuring the “Oceanside trench coat guy,” a local man named Bruce Parker, known for wearing a trench coat and walking along the beach. Parker, who enjoys visiting the beach, wears the coat to protect himself from the sun after a melanoma diagnosis.

“He’s the nicest man,” Cordner said. “Every year he meets up with my students to do photoshoots with them.”

The exhibit will open on March 9 and run parallel with the release of the magazine’s 10th anniversary issue. The exhibit will remain until July 28. The museum will host a block party on March 30 to celebrate the exhibit.