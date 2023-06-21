Adoption fees for adult dogs and cats reduced to $20

SAN DIEGO — With a record 2,524 animals in care, and 1,202 of them available for adoption, San Diego Humane Society is reducing adoption fees for all adult dogs and cats (7 months and older) to $20 on June 24 and 25, 2023. The promotion is generously sponsored by Purina.

San Diego Humane Society currently has 350 adult dogs and 180 adult cats available for adoption at its campuses in El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside and San Diego. San Diego Humane Society is open for walk-in adoptions Tuesday – Sunday, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Visit sdhumane.org/adopt to view animals available for adoption.

The nonprofit is hoping the $20 adoption promotion will inspire the community to open their hearts and homes to these deserving cats and dogs. Adopting a pet is more important than ever, especially as the organization enters the busy summer months with their shelters over capacity and expecting a sharp increase in stray pets over the July Fourth holiday.

Community members who can’t to adopt, can still make a direct impact by: