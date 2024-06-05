Legal Notices, June 7, 2024

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF SPECIAL JOINT MEETING BY THE CITY COUNCIL AND PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PARA ASISTENCIA EN ESPAÑOL, POR FAVOR LLAME AL (760) 943-2150. It is hereby given that the City Council and Planning Commission will conduct a special joint meeting on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: PLCY-007016-2024 (El Camino Real Specific Plan; ECRSP); APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: The El Camino Real Specific Plan (ECRSP; project) encompasses approximately 228 acres of the commercial corridor along El Camino Real from Encinitas Boulevard to the south to Olivenhain Road to the north, excluding Home Depot and Encinitas Ranch Town Center commercial properties; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A joint special meeting with the City Council and Planning Commission to receive an overview and introduction to the draft El Camino Real Specific Plan and draft Initial Study/Mitigated Negative Declaration which was made available for public review beginning on June 3, 2024. The proposed ECRSP identifies goals and objectives related to existing land use, urban design, parks and open space, streetscape, transportation, and sustainable infrastructure for future site-specific development and redevelopment within the Specific Plan Area (SPA). The ECRSP provides a regulatory framework to guide future site-specific development and improvements within the commercial corridor to support revitalization of the SPA through implementation of streetscape improvements, and objective design standards that would ensure future site-specific development and redevelopment achieve the land use vision and design objectives intended for the SPA. While the ECRSP and City allowable land uses support commercial, office professional and public/semi-public land uses, future residential development that relies on State housing legislation (AB 2011 or SB 6) may occur within the SPA. Although potential housing implemented under State law is outside the scope of this project, the ECRSP objective design standards would apply to all development, including housing, except where in conflict with applicable State legislation. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The City has performed an Environmental Initial Study, which has determined that no, or less than significant environmental impacts would result from the proposed project with mitigation measures incorporated into the project. Therefore, a Mitigated Negative Declaration is recommended for adoption. Written comments regarding the adequacy of the draft Mitigated Negative Declaration must be received by the Development Services Department at the address provided above no later than 5:00 p.m. on July 2, 2024. A final environmental document incorporating public input will then be prepared for consideration by decision-making authorities. During the public review period (June 3, 2024 to July 2, 2024), the Draft IS/MND will be available for review on the City’s website at www.encinitasca.gov/I-Want-To/Public-Notices/Development-Services-Public-Notices under “Environmental Notices” and at the Planning Division of the Development Services Department, City of Encinitas, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. STAFF CONTACT: Melinda Dacey, Housing Services Manager: (760) 633-2711 or [email protected]. For further information on the project, please visit the project webpage at www.encinitasca.gov/el-camino-real-sp, or to review the staff report prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. La presentación será en inglés. Llame al (760) 943-2150 antes del 20 de junio si lo necesita servicios de traducción durante la presentación. Para mas información, contacte con Melinda Dacey, Housing Services Manager por correo electrónico [email protected]. 06/07/2024 CN 29027

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (6/14, 6/28, etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM (Closed 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM) and closed June 19, 2024, in observance of Juneteenth NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMITS 1. PROJECT NAME: San Andrade Accessory Dwelling Unit; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-006940-2024; FILING DATE: February 8, 2024; APPLICANT: Bagley Family Trust; LOCATION: 1012 San Andrade Drive (APN: 259-101-16); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit for the construction of a new 373-square foot accessory dwelling unit; ZONING/OVERLAY: This project is located within the Residential 5 (R-5) Zone and the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from further environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303, which exempts the construction of new accessory dwelling unit; STAFF CONTACT: Santos Perez, Contract Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2799 or [email protected] 2. PROJECT NAME: La Costa Avenue Accessory Dwelling Unit; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-006992-2024; FILING DATE: March 6, 2024; APPLICANT: Zachary Leigh; LOCATION: 483 La Costa Avenue (APN: 216-063-24); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit for the construction of a new 990-square foot accessory dwelling unit; ZONING/OVERLAY: This project is located within the Residential 3 (R3) Zone, Scenic/Visual Corridor, and Coastal Overlay Zones; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from further environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303, which exempts the construction of a new accessory dwelling unit. STAFF CONTACT: Grant Yamamoto, Contract Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2785 or [email protected] 3. PROJECT NAME: La Veta Accessory Dwelling Unit; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-007070-2024; FILING DATE: January 18, 2024; APPLICANT: Cheryl Marx; LOCATION: 113 La Veta Avenue (APN: 256-391-26); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit for the construction of a new 759-square foot accessory dwelling unit; ZONING/OVERLAY: This project is located within the Residential Single-Family 11 (RS-11) Zone and the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from further environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303, which exempts the construction of a new accessory dwelling unit. STAFF CONTACT: Santos Perez, Contract Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2799 or [email protected] 4. PROJECT NAME: Ocean Crest Road Accessory Dwelling Unit; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-007121-2024; FILING DATE: April 8, 2024; APPLICANT: Jordan Meltzer; LOCATION: 775 Ocean Crest Road (APN: 260-162-10); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit for the conversion of an existing 452-square foot garage to a junior accessory dwelling unit; ZONING/OVERLAY: This project is located within the Residential 8 (R-8) Zone, Special Study and Coastal Overlay Zones; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from further environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303, which exempts the construction of a new accessory dwelling unit; STAFF CONTACT: Santos Perez, Contract Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2799 or [email protected] 5. PROJECT NAME: Brown Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU); CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-007294-2024 FILING DATE: March 31, 2024; APPLICANT: Maureen Brown; LOCATION: 1432 Orangetree Court (APN 259-452-37); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal Development Permit to authorize the construction of a new attached accessory dwelling unit (ADU); ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Residential 5 (R-5) Zone, Special Study and Coastal Overlay Zones; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303(a) which exempts the construction of a second (accessory) dwelling unit in a residential zone. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, AICP, Project Planner: (760) 633-2681 or [email protected]. PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, JUNE 17, 2024, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATIONS AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the applications, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determinations. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. On the above items, the action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 06/07/2024 CN 29023

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veterans status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the development services DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 20th day of June 2024, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing items of the City of Encinitas: 1. PROJECT NAME: GP DINER Type 41 ABC License; CASE NUMBERS: MULTI-006645-2023, USE-006646-2023, DR-007234-2024, CDPNF-006647-2023; FILING DATE: October 23, 2023; APPLICANT: Joseph Holasek, NOAA GROUP ARCHITECTS; LOCATION: 608 South Coast Highway 101 (258-162-14); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Minor Use Permit Modification and Administrative Design Review Modification to authorize an Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Type 41 license (beer and wine) at an existing restaurant and proposed outdoor dining; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Commercial Mixed 1(D-CM-1) zone of the Downtown Encinitas Specific Plan and the Coastal Zone Overlay; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15301 (Existing Facilities) which exempts the operation, repair, maintenance, permitting, minor alteration, and licensing of private structures; and Section 15061 (b)(3) (Review for Exemption) which exempts a project from environmental review if it can be seen with certainty that there is no possibility that the activity in question may have a significant effect on the environment; STAFF CONTACT: Felipe Martinez, Title: Assistant Planner (760) 633-2715 or [email protected]. 2. PROJECT NAME: Caves Wine Shop Type 42 ABC License; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-006745-2023, USE-006747-2023, CDPNF-006748-2023; FILING DATE: November 20, 2023; APPLICANT: Gavin Barnes; LOCATION: 1410 North Coast Highway 101 #B (254-221-23); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Major Use Permit to authorize an Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Type 42 license (On-Sale Beer and Wine) at a new wine shop in an existing commercial building; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Commercial/Residential Mixed 1 (N-CRM-1) zone of the North 101 Corridor Specific Plan and the Coastal Zone Overlay; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15061 (b)(3) (Review for Exemption) which exempts a project from environmental review if it can be seen with certainty that there is no possibility that the activity in question may have a significant effect on the environment; STAFF CONTACT: Reb Batzel, Title: Associate Planner (760) 943-2233 or [email protected]. An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 10th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determinations. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and requires issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. For Items 1 and 2, the action of the Planning Commission or City Council on an appeal may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the applications prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 06/07/2024 CN 29022

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors of the Carlsbad Municipal Water District will conduct a public hearing at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at the Council Chamber located at 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, to consider the adoption of Ordinance No. 49, an ordinance codifying, restating and amending Ordinances No. 1 through No. 48, except ordinances previously repealed. Those persons wishing to speak on this item are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. If you have any questions, please contact Shoshana Aguilar in the Utilities Department of the Public Works Branch at [email protected] or 442-339-2360. Copies of the staff report and proposed Ordinance No. 49 will be available by Friday, June 21, 2024, on the city’s website: https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas. The meeting can be viewed online at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas or on the city’s cable channel. In addition, written comments may be submitted to the City Council at or prior to the hearing via U.S. Mail to the attention of Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, or via email to [email protected]. If you challenge the proposed Ordinance No. 49 in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad, City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at or prior to the public hearing. PUBLISH: JUNE 7 AND JUNE 14, 2024 CITY OF CARLSBAD CMWD 06/07/2024, 06/14/2024 CN 29020

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF JOINT PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL, CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT BOARD, CARLSBAD PUBLIC FINANCING AUTHORITY BOARD, COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION, AND CITY OF CARLSBAD ACTING AS THE SUCCESSOR TO THE REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY FY 2024-25 OPERATING BUDGET, STRATEGIC DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION INVESTMENT PROGRAM, CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM, GANN SPENDING LIMIT AND MASTER FEE SCHEDULE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Carlsbad City Council will hold a joint public hearing on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 at 5 p.m. in the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, to discuss and adopt the Fiscal Year 2024-25 Operating, Strategic Digital Transformation Investment Program and Capital Improvement Program Budgets and authorize Fiscal Year 2024-25 appropriations. This will include Operating, Strategic Digital Transformation Investment Program and Capital Improvement Program Budgets for the city; Operating and Capital Improvement Program Budgets for the Carlsbad Municipal Water District; and Operating Budgets for the Carlsbad Public Financing Authority, Carlsbad Housing Authority, the Successor Agency for the Carlsbad Redevelopment Agency and the city’s share of the Fiscal Year 2024-25 Operating and Capital Budget of the Encina Wastewater Authority. The City Council will also adopt the Gann Spending Limit for Fiscal Year 2024-25, changes to the Master Fee Schedule, adjustments to the City of Carlsbad’s FY 2024-25 Operating, Strategic Digital Transformation Investment Program and Capital Improvement Program Budgets and determine that the Fiscal Year 2024-25 Capital Improvement Program Budget is consistent with the General Plan and applicable Climate Action Plan measures and actions. Copies of the proposed budget and proposed fee changes are currently available for public inspection at the City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, and on the city’s website at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/departments/finance/city-budget. The staff report will be available on the city’s website at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas on and after Friday, June 14, 2024. Those persons wishing to speak on this item are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. If you have any questions, please contact Zach Korach in the Administrative Services Department at 442-339-2127 or [email protected]. This meeting can be viewed online at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas or on the city’s cable channel. In addition, written comments may be submitted to the City Council at or prior to the hearing via U.S. Mail to the attention of the Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, or via email to [email protected]. If you challenge the program budgets in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues raised by you or someone else at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. PUBLISH DATES: June 7 and June 14, 2024. CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 06/07/2024, 06/14/2024 CN 29003

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, to consider approving the Carlsbad TransNet Local Street Improvement Program of Projects for fiscal years 2024-25 through 2028-29 for inclusion in the 2025 San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) Regional Transportation Improvement Program (RTIP). The Carlsbad Program of Projects consists of the following: • El Camino Real Widening Project from Poinsettia Lane to Camino Vida Roble • Avenida Encinas Coastal Rail Trail and Pedestrian Improvements • ADA Improvement Program • Carlsbad Blvd. and Tamarack Avenue Improvements • Carlsbad Blvd Realignment – Manzano Drive to Island Way • Carlsbad Village and Barrio Traffic Circles • Carlsbad Village Drive and Grand Avenue Improvements • Chestnut Avenue Complete Street Improvements – Valley Street to I-5 • Chestnut Avenue Complete Street Improvements – I-5 to the Railroad • College Boulevard Reach A • Coordinated Traffic Signal Program • Kelly Drive and Park Drive Complete Street Improvements • Pavement Management Program (overlay and slurry/fog seal) • State Street Improvements at Grand Avenue • Street Light Bulb Replacement Program • Terramar Area Coastal Improvements • Valley Street Road Diet and Traffic Calming • El Camino Real Widening – Sunny Creek to Jackspar • Barrio Lighting Program • Valley and Magnolia Complete Streets • El Camino Real Widening – La Costa Ave to Arenal • Melrose Dr and Palomar Airport Rd Improvements The details of the funding changes are included in Attachment A to the resolution for this agenda item. The staff report and resolution will be available on or after Friday, June 14, 2024. Those persons wishing to speak on this item are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. If you have any questions, please contact Hossein Ajideh in the Public Works Branch at 442-339-2756 or [email protected]. The meeting can be viewed online at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas or on the City’s cable channel. In addition, written comments may be submitted to the City Council at or prior to the hearing via U.S. Mail to the attention of Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, or via email to [email protected]. If you challenge the Carlsbad TransNet Local Street Improvement Program of Projects in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. PUBLISH: JUNE 7, 2024 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 06/07/2024 CN 29002

Final Notice and Public Explanation of a Proposed Activity in a 100-Year Floodplain, including Wetlands To: All interested Agencies Groups and Individuals This is to give notice that the City of Del Mar under Part 58 has conducted an evaluation as required by Executive Order 11988 and 11990, in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management and Wetlands Protection. The activity is funded under the Community Project Funding Program and HUD grant number B-23-CP-CA-0516. The proposed project is located near the San Dieguito Lagoon in the City of Del Mar, San Diego County. The project activity consists of construction of an approximately one-half mile pedestrian path (i.e., Phase III extension of the Del Mar River Path) and native wetland and upland habitat establishment, restoration, enhancement along the southern periphery of the San Dieguito Lagoon. The impact footprint of the path consists of approximately 0.23-acre within the 100-year floodplain, of which approximately 0.01-acre is also considered wetland. Additionally, the entirety of the 0.34-acre habitat establishment, restoration, enhancement area occurs within the 100-year floodplain, of which approximately 0.15 is also wetland. The City of Del Mar considered reduced development and an alternative location for the project to minimize adverse impacts and to restore and preserve natural and beneficial values. A smaller development would still involve impacts to floodplain and wetland areas involving similar construction methods that would not reduce impacts. Due to the project’s location between segments of two existing trails and the constrained area between San Dieguito Drive and San Dieguito Lagoon, there is no practicable alternative location that would complete the River Path and its connection the Coast to Cret Trail and Crest Canyon Trail. 1. Preserving Lives: In order to preserve lives, the proposed project would provide a formal recreational trail along San Dieguito Drive where recreational users currently use the shoulder of San Dieguito Drive to connect from the River Path to Coast to Crest Trail. Elevated boardwalk portions of the project would elevate recreational users above the floodplain and a cable/post fence railing along the elevated boardwalk sections with 10-inch wide and 60-inch tall redwood cable post fencing with horizontal cable wires would promote user safety and keep users from meandering off of the boardwalk and encroaching into biologically sensitive areas associated with the floodplain. 2. Preserving Property: The proposed project improvements include construction of elevated boardwalk within a small portion (0.23 acre, including approximately 0.01 acre of wetland vegetation) within the AE flood zone. No habitable structures are included, and Flood Insurance is not required for the project. The trail components would not impede or alter flood flows and runoff would remain similar to existing conditions. Off-site drainage flows would remain the same as prior to development. 3. Preserving Natural Values and Minimizing Impacts: The project site is characterized as a biologically sensitive area directly southwest of the San Dieguito Lagoon. Also, recorded cultural resources in the project vicinity indicate that there is cultural sensitivity. As a result, mitigation measures have been identified for the project that will ensure temporary construction fencing and biological and cultural monitoring will occur during construction and compensatory mitigation will be provided for impacts to Nuttall’s lotus, Southern tarplant, and Orcutt’s pincushion, as well as sensitive habitat types (coastal brackish marsh, Diegan coastal sage scrub, and southern coastal bluff scrub) within a Habitat Mitigation and Monitoring Plan (HMMP). The project is also subject to National Pollutant Discharge Elimination (NPDES) requirements and would implement a Water Pollution Control Plan (WPCP) to address runoff during construction. No impacts to sensitive resources on-site or off-site are expected to occur. A smaller or narrower development would not be able to provide a sufficient pedestrian path with enough distance/separation for accessibility purposes. The project location and completion of the City’s Loop Trail best meet’s the City’s goals for recreation. Finally, the project’s use of permeable surfaces would allow water and sunlight to penetrate the elevated boardwalk portions of the project and would minimize any existing flooding risk associated with development. The City of Del Mar has reevaluated the alternatives to building in the floodplain and wetland and has determined that it has no practicable alternative. Environmental files that document compliance with steps 3 through 6 of Executive Order 11988 and 11990, are available for public inspection, review and copying upon request at the times and location delineated in the last paragraph of this notice for receipt of comments. There are three primary purposes for this notice. First, people who may be affected by activities in floodplains/wetlands and those who have an interest in the protection of the natural environment should be given an opportunity to express their concerns and provide information about these areas. Second, an adequate public notice program can be an important public educational tool. The dissemination of information and request for public comment about floodplains/wetlands can facilitate and enhance Federal efforts to reduce the risks and impacts associated with the occupancy and modification of these special areas. Third, as a matter of fairness, when the Federal government determines it will participate in actions taking place in floodplains/wetlands, it must inform those who may be put at greater or continued risk. Written comments must be received by the City of Del Mar at the following address on or before June 14, 2024: City of Del Mar, 1050 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, CA 92014 and (858) 755-9313 ext. 1111, Attention: Adriana Jaramishian, Associate Planner. A full description of the project may also be reviewed from 7:30 am to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the same address as above and delmar.ca.us/853/RiverPath-Del-Mar-Phase-III-Extension-Pr. Comments may also be submitted via email at [email protected]. Date: June 7, 2024. 06/07/2024 CN 29019

CITY OF DEL MAR NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Monday, the 17th day of June, 2024, at 4:30 p.m., (or as soon thereafter as practicable) in the City of Del Mar Town Hall, 1050 Camino del Mar, Del Mar, California, the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the following: Introduction of an Ordinance (A24-003) to Amend the Municipal Code and Implement 6th Cycle Housing Element Program 6G by Establishing Multi-Unit and Mixed-Use Objective Design Standards for “By-Right” Housing Development Projects. Those desiring to be heard in favor of or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so by participating in City Council meetings by addressing the City Council for up to three minutes or by submitting a written comment. Please submit a completed “Speaker Slip”, including the item number you wish to speak on, to the City Clerk prior to the Mayor announcing the agenda item. The forms are located near the door at the rear of the Meeting Room. When called to speak, please approach the podium and state your name for the record. Written Comments: Members of the public can participate in the meeting by submitting a written red dot comment via email to [email protected]. The deadline to submit written comments is 12 p.m. on the day of the meeting and the subject line of your email should clearly state the agenda item you are commenting on. If you have questions about the information in this notice, please contact Matt Bator, Email: [email protected]. Under California Government Code 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in Court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or written correspondence delivered to the City at, or prior to, the public hearing. /s/Sarah Krietor, Administrative Services Manager/ City Clerk DATE May 30, 2024 06/07/2024 CN 29009

BATCH: AFC-4016 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by CARLSBAD INN VACATION CONDOMINIUM OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 7/5/2024 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD CARLSBAD, CA 92011 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 108406 24233F 242 EVERY 33 203-254-46-33 SUSAN LEE STUTLER AND THOMAS C STUTLER WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS 1/12/2024 1/24/2024 2024-0019735 2/27/2024 2024-0048198 $6050.97 108407 31652B 316 52 203-253-56-52 KIMBERLY K. MARTIN A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 1/12/2024 1/24/2024 2024-0019735 2/27/2024 2024-0048198 $7286.05 108408 12725A 127 25 203-254-07-25 WILFRED O. CARIAGA AND LILA F. CARIAGA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/12/2024 1/24/2024 2024-0019735 2/27/2024 2024-0048198 $5750.49 108409 23309C 233 09 203-254-37-09 JACK JORDAN AND PHYLLIS JORDAN TRUSTEES OF THE JACK JORDAN REVOCABLE TRUST DATED OCTOBER 1 1998 1/12/2024 1/24/2024 2024-0019735 2/27/2024 2024-0048198 $5750.40 108410 12932A 129 32 203-254-09-32 ROBERT D. MACKEY AND BARBARA A. MACKEY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/12/2024 1/24/2024 2024-0019735 2/27/2024 2024-0048198 $6155.81 108411 33102F 331 02 203-254-59-02 BIRTHE E. BURNETT A WIDOW AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 1/12/2024 1/24/2024 2024-0019735 2/27/2024 2024-0048198 $6202.07 108412 13343C 133 43 203-254-13-43 GEORGE W. YIM AND YACHIYO JEAN YIM HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/12/2024 1/24/2024 2024-0019735 2/27/2024 2024-0048198 $4234.32 108413 23013E 230 13 203-254-34-13 WILLIAM A. WALKER JR AND LILLIAN L. WALKER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/12/2024 1/24/2024 2024-0019735 2/27/2024 2024-0048198 $7284.20 108414 23014E 230 14 203-254-34-14 WILLIAM A. WALKER JR AND LILLIAN L. WALKER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/12/2024 1/24/2024 2024-0019735 2/27/2024 2024-0048198 $7284.20 108415 23317C 233 17 203-254-37-17 LEE ANN BRADSHAW AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 1/12/2024 1/24/2024 2024-0019735 2/27/2024 2024-0048198 $5765.51 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3075 CARLSBAD BLVD, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the phone number shown below in bold, using the Reference number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 Date: 5/30/2024 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 2121 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 330, Carlsbad , CA 92011 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 06/07/2024, 06/14/2024, 06/21/2024 CN 29006

T.S. No. 119660-CA APN: 160-452-05-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 10/22/2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 7/15/2024 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 10/27/2015 as Instrument No. 2015-0561238 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: JOHN R WOLSEY, AN UNMARRIED MAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3725 ROSEMARY WAY, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $297,333.55 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 119660-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 119660-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 8880 Rio San Diego Drive, Suite 725 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 945389_119660-CA 06/07/2024, 06/14/2024, 06/21/2024 CN 29005

T.S. No.: 2023-01709-CA A.P.N.: 235-390-03-00 Property Address: 2050 ARBOLES PLACE, ESCONDIDO, CA 92029 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 08/11/2010. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: John F. Knoff And Betty Towner Knoff, husband and wife as joint tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 08/20/2010 as Instrument No. 2010-0432425 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 07/29/2024 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 219,146.04 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 2050 ARBOLES PLACE, ESCONDIDO, CA 92029 A.P.N.: 235-390-03-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 219,146.04. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2023-01709-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction, if conducted after January 1, 2021, pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855)-882-1314, or visit this internet website https://www.hubzu.com/, using the file number assigned to this case 2023-01709-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid, by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code, so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: May 23, 2024 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 238 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. BCNS# 232636 06/07/2024, 06/14/2024, 06/21/2024 CN 29004

T.S. No.: 2021-00291-CA A.P.N.: 190-180-12-00 Property Address: 26335 ENGELMANN ROAD, VALLEY CENTER, CA 92082-7360 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 04/13/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: ADRIAN COSTILLA AND IRENE COSTILLA, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 04/24/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0275536 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 07/12/2024 at 09:00 AM Place of Sale: ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 948,111.60 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 26335 ENGELMANN ROAD, VALLEY CENTER, CA 92082-7360 A.P.N.: 190-180-12-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 948,111.60. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2021-00291-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction, if conducted after January 1, 2021, pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855)-976-3916, or visit this internet website https://tracker.auction.com/sb1079, using the file number assigned to this case 2021-00291-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid, by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code, so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: May 23, 2024 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 238 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. BCNS# 232618 05/31/2024, 06/07/2024, 06/14/2024 CN 28984

T.S. No.: 23-30340 A.P.N.: 224-022-17-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 8/25/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor: Robert M. Adams And Patricia Adams Husband And Wife As Joint Tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: Carrington Foreclosure Services, LLC Recorded 9/14/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0653738 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Described as follows: As more fully described in said Deed of Trust Date of Sale: 6/24/2024 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $384,320.70 (Estimated) Street Address or other common designation of real property: 924 KAREN COURT SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 A.P.N.: 224-022-17-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holder’s rights against the real property only. THIS NOTICE IS SENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF COLLECTING A DEBT. THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDER AND OWNER OF THE NOTE. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED BY OR PROVIDED TO THIS FIRM OR THE CREDITOR WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 23-30340. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. For sales conducted after January 1, 2021: NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844) 477-7869, or visit this internet website www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 23-30340 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: 05/24/2024 Carrington Foreclosure Services, LLC 1600 South Douglass Road, Suite 140 Anaheim, CA 92806 Automated Sale Information: (844) 477-7869 or www.STOXPOSTING.com for NON-SALE information: 888-313-1969 Tai Alailima, Director STOX 945411_23_30340 05/31/2024, 06/07/2024, 06/14/2024 CN 28982

T.S. No.: 2024-04823 APN: 254-181-03-00 TRA No.: 19084 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/7/2022. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: BATLEY ENTERPRISES, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION Beneficiary Name: CURTIS DEWEESE TRUSTEE, CURTIS DALE DEWEESE 2008 TRUST, AS TO AN UNDIVIDED 600,000/1,500,000 INTEREST; NICK J. RASIC, AS TO ANUNDIVIDED 500,000/1,500,000 INTEREST; KEVIN LIVINGSTON, AS TO AN UNDIVIDED 400,000/1,500,000 INTEREST Duly Appointed Trustee: INTEGRATED LENDER SERVICES INC., A DELAWARE CORPORATION and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 12/19/2022 as Instrument No. 2022-0472747 in book —, page — of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 6/24/2024 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,747,109.48 The property heretofore is being sold “as is.” The street Address or other common designation of real property is purported to be: 1423 RAINBOW RIDGE LANE, ENCINITAS, CA 92024 Legal Description: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N.: 254-181-03-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-844-477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.stoxposting.com/sales-calendar, using the file number assigned to this case 2024-04823. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 1-844-477-7869 or visit this internet website site http://www.stoxposting.com/sales-calendar, using the file number assigned to this case 2024-04823 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: WE REQUIRE CERTIFIED FUNDS AT SALE BY CASHIER’S CHECK(S) PAYABLE DIRECTLY TO “INTEGRATED LENDER SERVICES, INC.” TO AVOID DELAYS IN ISSUING THE FINAL DEED”. THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: 5/21/2024 INTEGRATED LENDER SERVICES INC., A DELAWARE CORPORATION, as Trustee 1551 N. Tustin Avenue, Suite 840 Santa Ana, California 92705 (800) 232-8787 For Sale Information please call: 1-844-477-7869 MICHAEL REAGAN, TRUSTEE SALES OFFICER STOX 945361_2024-04823 05/31/2024, 06/07/2024, 06/14/2024 CN 28968

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000009805391 Title Order No.: 230196821 FHA/VA/PMI No.: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 03/13/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 03/22/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0196437 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: RANDY M LECHMANN, A MARRIED MAN, AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 06/24/2024 TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AMPLACE OF SALE: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 27369 SAGE BRUSH TRAIL, VALLEY CENTER, CALIFORNIA 92082 APN#: 186-720-16-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $1,070,330.84. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 833-561-0243 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000009805391. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder”, you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 833-561-0243, or visit this internet website WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM using the file number assigned to this case 00000009805391 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase.FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: 833-561-0243 WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 3990 E. Concours Street, Suite 350 Ontario, CA 91764 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 05/16/2024 A-4817301 05/31/2024, 06/07/2024, 06/14/2024 CN 28967

BATCH: AFC-4019 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 6/13/2024 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 108439 B0508875C GMS8030524DO 80305 BIENNIAL ODD 24 212-271-04-00 AMANDA R. ALCODIA A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/12/2018 08/30/2018 2018-0358618 2/13/2024 2024-0036494 $16755.82 108440 B0550465C GMP693214A1O 6932 BIENNIAL ODD 14 211-131-13-00 ANA LILIA BELTRAN A SINGLE WOMAN AND ANDRES RUIZ DIAZ A SINGLE MAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/11/2022 02/02/2023 2023-0027254 2/13/2024 2024-0036494 $24364.01 108441 B0548425H GMP601430A1Z 6014 ANNUAL 30 211-131-11-00 TINA BOECKMAN A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/08/2022 12/08/2022 2022-0461881 2/13/2024 2024-0036494 $47799.56 108442 B0511555C GMP8010830BO 80108 BIENNIAL ODD 30 212-271-04-00 MICHAEL JAMES CAMPBELL AND MARSHA NICOLETTE MORENO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/02/2018 10/18/2018 2018-0434822 2/13/2024 2024-0036494 $16984.80 108443 B0556265C GMP541412BO 5414 BIENNIAL ODD 12 211-130-03-00 MICHAEL STEVEN CASTRO A SINGLE MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/19/2023 05/11/2023 2023-0123083 2/13/2024 2024-0036494 $21228.07 108444 B0552455S GMP533112BE 5331 BIENNIAL EVEN 12 211-130-03-00 STEVEN CHAPMAN AND KARIMEN CHAPMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/20/2022 03/16/2023 2023-0067061 2/13/2024 2024-0036494 $22606.83 108445 B0549955H GMP702248D1E 7022 BIENNIAL EVEN 48 211-131-13-00 CRAIG COOPER AND LORI COOPER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/29/2022 01/19/2023 2023-0014103 2/13/2024 2024-0036494 $15573.37 108446 B0555055P GMP661408D1E 6614 BIENNIAL EVEN 08 211-131-13-00 RICHARD ALLAN FILLBACH AND KATHY LOU FILLBACH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/16/2023 04/13/2023 2023-0096329 2/13/2024 2024-0036494 $18425.68 108447 B0559185S GMP531108AO 5311 BIENNIAL ODD 08 211-130-03-00 QUINN O. FORD A SINGLE MAN AND KRISTIE L. SNYDER AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/15/2022 08/03/2023 2023-0210707 2/13/2024 2024-0036494 $24719.26 108448 B0537055C GMO502251EZ 5022 ANNUAL 51 211-130-02-00 RENE GARCIA JR. AND ESMERALDA L. GARCIA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/10/2021 09/09/2021 2021-0638187 2/13/2024 2024-0036494 $58743.02 108449 B0539135C GMP601424A1Z 6014 ANNUAL 24 211-131-11-00 GUS M. GUILLEN AND MELISA D. GUILLEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/22/2021 12/16/2021 2021-0849179 2/13/2024 2024-0036494 $49827.88 108450 B0487315H GMP652409D1O 6524 BIENNIAL ODD 09 211-131-13-00 STACEY JOHNSON A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP. 06/05/2017 06/22/2017 2017-0281070 2/13/2024 2024-0036494 $12507.38 108451 B0527965S GMO593135AZ 5931 ANNUAL 35 211-131-11-00 DORIS MAE KNOX A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN BRIAN WILLIAM KNOX A(N) MARRIED MAN AND JENNIFER ANN KNOX A(N) MARRIED FEMALE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/29/2019 12/12/2019 2019-0579320 2/13/2024 2024-0036494 $45721.25 108452 B0521975C GMP611312A1Z 6113 ANNUAL 12 211-131-11-00 IAN KRONBERG A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/25/2019 06/13/2019 2019-0229335 2/13/2024 2024-0036494 $32542.76 108453 B0414125H GMP692135A1Z 6921 ANNUAL 35 211-131-07-00 MARK A. MONTANO AND LIZBETH M. LOPEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/22/2013 09/12/2013 2013-0563291 2/13/2024 2024-0036494 $13017.26 108455 B0458305H GMP683101BO 6831 BIENNIAL ODD 01 211-131-07-00 TERENCE T. O’MEARA AND FAY E. O’MEARA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/16/2015 12/30/2015 2015-0665722 2/13/2024 2024-0036494 $8719.03 108456 B0558415S GMP692346D1O 6923 BIENNIAL ODD 46 211-131-13-00 MEGAN REID A SINGLE WOMAN AND SANJAY MARAJ A SINGLE MAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/29/2023 07/13/2023 2023-0182467 2/13/2024 2024-0036494 $19136.08 108457 B0534795C GMP531211AZ 5312 ANNUAL 11 211-130-03-00 FARM LIN SAEPHAN A(N) MARRIED AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/09/2021 05/27/2021 2021-0399692 2/13/2024 2024-0036494 $22683.37 108458 B0511695C GMP611104A1O 6111 BIENNIAL ODD 04 211-131-11-00 KAREN R. SALGADO A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/29/2018 10/18/2018 2018-0434077 2/13/2024 2024-0036494 $23921.19 108460 B0552565S GMP692310A1Z 6923 ANNUAL 10 211-131-13-00 JUAN LUIS URIAS A SINGLE MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/04/2023 03/16/2023 2023-0067172 2/13/2024 2024-0036494 $33225.34 108461 B0502495S GMO593341AE 5933 BIENNIAL EVEN 41 211-131-11-00 KURT A. VIEGELMANN AND CAROL A. VIEGELMANN CO-TRUSTEES OF THE VIEGELMANN FAMILY TRUST DATED OCTOBER 14 2004 GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/18/2018 05/10/2018 2018-0188642 2/13/2024 2024-0036494 $28463.01 108462 B0536875H GMP681233D1Z 6812 ANNUAL 33 211-131-13-00 ELIZABETH KOLUNCICH WALKER A(N) AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/13/2021 08/26/2021 2021-0608388 2/13/2024 2024-0036494 $23850.54 108463 B0491985H GMP581320B1E 5813 BIENNIAL EVEN 20 211-131-11-00 TIMOTHY B. WATERS AND DENISE L. WATERS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/27/2017 09/14/2017 2017-0421187 2/13/2024 2024-0036494 $12051.65 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE: 5/14/2024 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 05/24/2024, 05/31/2024, 06/07/2024 CN 28940

BATCH: AFC-4018 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 6/13/2024 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 108435 B0462665S MCS22946AZ 229 ANNUAL 46 214-010-94-00 SAMUEL DAVIS III A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/07/2016 04/04/2016 2016-0147604 2/5/2024 2024-0029958 $31403.86 108436 B0541905H MCS31049BZ 310 ANNUAL 49 214-010-94-00 FERNANDO HILL 2ND A SINGLE MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/15/2022 05/05/2022 2022-0194735 2/5/2024 2024-0029958 $24847.63 108437 B0548355H MCS30204BZ 302 ANNUAL 04 214-010-94-00 KEITH REESE A SINGLE MAN AND JOY M. LATOUR A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/15/2022 12/08/2022 2022-0462241 2/5/2024 2024-0029958 $26019.91 108438 B0539605S MCS32105CZ 321 ANNUAL 05 214-010-94-00 TYLESHA SHAVONNE TERUEL A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/17/2021 01/13/2022 2022-0018391 2/5/2024 2024-0029958 $30607.06 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE: 5/14/2024 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 05/24/2024, 05/31/2024, 06/07/2024 CN 28939

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00025568-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Rima Rajendra Deshpande filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Rima Rajendra Deshpande change to proposed name: Rima Rajendra Bajwa. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 12, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 06/03/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE AND OF INTENTION TO TRANSFER ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE LICENSE(S) (U.C.C. 6101 et seq. and B & P 24073 et seq.) Escrow No. 24-3461-BH NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a bulk sale of assets and a transfer of alcoholic beverage license(s) is about to be made. The names and business address(es) of the Seller/Licensee are: Sabah Pauls Marcus, 1339 Wendell Cutting Ct., El Cajon, CA 92021 The business is known as: Marcus Liquor & Deli The names and address of the Buyer/ Transferee are: Escondido Zee Liquor, Inc., a California corporation, 4249 Crestview Drive, La Mesa, CA 91941 As listed by the Seller/Licensee, all other business names and addresses used by the Seller/Licensee within the three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the Buyer/Transferee are: NONE The assets to be sold are described in general as: Furniture, Fixtures and Equipment, name of business, lease, inventory and all operations/volume, including transfer of alcoholic beverage license. and are located at: 440 W. Felicita Avenue, Escondido, CA 92025 The kind of license to be transferred is: Off Sale General 21 227766 now issued for the premises located at: 440 W. Felicita Avenue, Escondido, CA 92025 The anticipated date of the sale/transfer is 06/26/24 at the office of: Affiliate Escrow, Inc., 3914 Murphy Canyon Rd., Suite A144, San Diego, CA 92123 The amount of the purchase price or consideration in connection with the transfer of the license and business, including the estimated inventory, is the sum of $200,000.00, which consists of the following: DESCRIPTION: AMOUNT: Furniture, Fixtures and Equipment $10,000.00 Leasehold Interest $50,000.00 Goodwill $10,000.00 Approximate Inventory $65,000.00 Covenant Not to Compete $15,000.00 Liquor License $50,000.00 Allocation – Sub Total $200,000.00 ALLOCATION TOTAL $200,000.00 It has been agreed between the Seller/Licensee and the intended Buyer/Transferee, as required by Sec. 24073 of the Business and Professions Code, that the consideration for transfer of the business and license is to be paid only after the transfer has been approved by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Dated: 5/24/2024 Seller/Licensee /s/ Sabah Pauls Marcus Buyer/Transferee Escondido Zee Liquor, Inc., a California corporation By:/s/ Farah Elia, President 6/7/24 CNS-3820026# CN 29013

REQUEST FOR ORDER CHANGE CHILD CUSTODY, VISITATION (Parenting Time), MOVE AWAY ORDER Case # 21FL009634N PETITIONER: NELSY MUNOZ MORA RESPONDENT: ROBERT A. COHEN NOTICE OF HEARING To: Robert A. Cohen, Respondent. For hearing Appearance Information: visit www.sdcourrt.ca.gov A COURT HEARING WILL BE HELD AS FOLLOWS: Date: May 07, 2024 Time: 9:00 AM Dept. 19 Superior Court of California County of San Diego 325 S. Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 North County Family Division WARNING to the person served with the Request for Order: The court may make the requested orders without you if you do not file a Responsive Declaration to Request for Order (form FL-320), serve a copy on the other parties at least nine court days before the hearing (unless the court ordered a shorter period of time), and appear at the hearing. COURT ORDER The parties must attend an appointment for child custody mediation or child custody recommending counseling as follows: Date: 02/23/2024 Time: 10 AM Family Court Services (760) 201-8300 326 South Melrose Vista CA 92081 Sanctions pursuant to CCP §177.5, in amount of up to $1500, may be imposed against either party for failure to appear at the FCS appointment, or against the moving party for failure to cancel the FCS appointment if the moving party is unable to serve the other party before the appointment. Date: 02/05/2024 /s/ Sara E. Kirby CHILD CUSTODY; VISITATION (PARENTING TIME): Child’s Name: Gabriela Cohen Date of Birth: 06/09/2009 Legal Custody to Nelsy Munoz Mora Physical Custody to Nelsy Munoz Mora The orders I request for Child custody as follows: See Attached Declaration. In Support Of Request For Order. I Request to Attend Family Court Service to Discuss a Custody and Visitation Plan. The orders that I request are in the best interest of the children because: See Attached Declaration. OTHER ORDERS REQUESTED: Move Away Order to Tulsa, Oklahoma. FACTS TO SUPPORTS the orders I request are listed below. The facts that I write in support and attached to this request cannot be longer than 10 pages, unless the court gives me permission. See Attached Declaration in Support of Request for Order. I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of California that the information provided in this form and all attachments is true and correct. Date: 01/09/2024 /s/Nelsy Munoz Mora EX PARTE APPLICATION AND ORDER – FAMILY LAW Hearing Date: 05/22/2024 Time: 1:30 pm Type of Relief requested: Child Custody/Visitation Order Order Shortening Time Other: Temporary Joint Legal Custody & Alternative Means of Service. Ex parte relief is necessary because: I cannot locate and serve Mr. Cohen. If Mother had legal custody, there is an option that allows for service. In addition, Mother request service by publication. Name of opposing attorney/party: Robert Cohen. Did the opposing attorney/party receive notice? YES Date: 05/21/2024 Time: 9:05 AM Have evidentiary declarations been submitted? YES Has a proposed order been submitted? YES Have you appeared ex parte before for the same relief? NO I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of California that the above information and all attachments are true and correct. Date: 05/20/2024 /s/ Raul E. Maravilla, Esq. IT IS SO ORDERED: The requested order is granted as follows: Mother shall be granted access to any & all school records and to be able to communicate with school personal regarding minor child. Date: 05/22/2024 /s/Kelly C. Mertsoc Judge/Commissioner of the Superior Court ORDER ON REQUEST TO RESCHEDULE HEARING The hearing is currently scheduled for: 08/20/2024 Name of party who filed the Request for Order, order to show cause, or other moving paper is: Nelsy Munoz Mora Name of party asking to reschedule the hearing is: Nelsy Munoz Mora Order granting request to reschedule hearing. The court hearing is rescheduled to the date, time and location shown below: New Hearing Date: 07/11/2024 Time: 1:45 pm Dept: N-19 Superior Court of California County of San Diego 325 S. Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 The parties must attend an appointment for child customer mediation or recommending counseling as follows: FCS 07/18/2024 at 8:00 am. Reason for rescheduling: the papers were not served before the current hearing date. Other good cause as stated Service by Publication is authorized. Service of Order: All documents must be served as follows: per order of publication. Documents for service: A filed copy of this order must be served along with the following papers: A copy of the previously filed Request for Order (form FL-300), order to show cause, or other moving paper. Orders & request for publication. Date: 05/24/2024 /s/ Kelly C. Mertsoc Judicial Officer 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29012

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE In accordance with the provisions of the California Self-Storage Facility Act, Section 21700, et seq. of the Business and Professions Code of the State of California the under-signed will be sold at public auction conducted on STORAGETREASURES.COM on June 25th 2024, ending at 10am. The personal property including but not limited to: Personal and household items stored at West Coast Self-Storage Carlsbad 2405 Cougar Drive Carlsbad, CA 92010, County of San Diego, by the following persons: Tenant Size Unit Unit Number Julio Garcia 10×15 2011 Eden Escobar 5×10 2150 Property is sold “AS IS BASIS.” There is a refundable $100 cleaning deposit on all units. Sale is subject to cancellation. 06/07/2024 CN 29010

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00023955-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Samuel Edward Leveson Gower Cantu filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Samuel Edward Leveson Gower Cantu change to proposed name: Samuel Edward Leveson-Gower. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 05, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 05/23/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/2024 CN 28981

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF RUTH VILMARIE RODRIGUEZ-FIGUEROA aka VILMARIE RODRIGUEZ Case# 24PE001110C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Ruth Vilmarie Rodriguez-Figueroa aka Vilmarie Rodriguez. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Andre Flores-Rodriguez, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Andre Flores-Rodriguez be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: June 25, 2024; Time: 10:00 AM; in Dept.: 504. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Chrissa N. Corday, Esq. 11665 Avena Pl. Ste 209 San Diego CA 92128 Telephone: 858.385.2772 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/2024 CN 28965

Community Reinvestment Act Strategic Plan Public Comments Invited Hatch Bank intends to file a Community Reinvestment Act Strategic Plan with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation no later than thirty (30) days from the date of this notice. The proposed plan is available for public inspection online or in person from 9am-5pm Monday-Friday at 1001 West San Marco’s Boulevard, Suite 125, San Marco’s CA 92078. Upon verbal request, Hatch Bank will mail a copy of the proposed plan to any interested party. These requests should be directed to Hatch Bank at: [email protected]. Written comments from the public should be directed to Leighanne Costello, Hatch Bank, 1001 West San Marco’s Boulevard, Suite 125, San Marcos’s CA 92078 and will be reviewed and considered in preparing the final Community Reinvestment Act Strategic Plan. All written comments will also be submitted with the Strategic Plan to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/2024 CN 28960

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010055 Filed: May 09, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Office Cleaning Services. Located at: 1609 Grandon Ave. #133, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mauree Valentine, 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2024 S/Mauree Valentine, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29026

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011138 Filed: May 24, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Red Dragon Asian Bistro. Located at: 7680 El Camino Real #103, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3425 Filoli Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Platinum and Gold Dragon Corporation, 3425 Filoli Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ellen Pait, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29025

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010312 Filed: May 14, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fern Therapy Group. Located at: 1759 Oceanside Blvd. #C-322, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Andreas Marwick Psychologist Inc., 1759 Oceanside Blvd. #C-322, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/08/2024 S/Andreas Marwick, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29024

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011523 Filed: May 31, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. WanderinWillow. Located at: 3340 Ironwood Pl., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Melanie Anne Huff, 3340 Ironwood Pl., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/20/2023 S/Melanie Anne Huff, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29021

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011632 Filed: Jun 03, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. smartlisting375.com; B. Buckley – Real Estate Services. Located at: 5007 Frink Ave., San Diego CA 92117 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Peter C. Buckley, 5007 Frink Ave, San Diego CA 92117; 2. John T. Buckley, 5007 Frink Ave, San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/03/2024 S/Peter C. Buckley, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29018

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011585 Filed: Jun 03, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Curva Construction. Located at: 2137 Sand Crest Way, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ryan McAllister Curtis, 2137 Sand Crest Way, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/28/2008 S/Ryan McAllister Curtis, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29016

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009957 Filed: May 08, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gentrex Enterprises. Located at: 7961 Calle Posada, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Anna Jane Llave Kaufman, 7961 Calle Posada, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/11/2018 S/Anna Jane L. Kaufman, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29015

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011597 Filed: Jun 03, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DMT Realty; B. DMT Realty Broker. Located at: 3646 Buck Ridge Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Darrell Kent Roberts, 3646 Buck Ridge Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Darrell Kent Roberts, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29014

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010579 Filed: May 17, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Meeks Marketing. Located at: 303 Broadway St. #104-1026, Laguna Beach CA 92651 Orange. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tomica Pall, 3515 Roosevelt St. #G, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/17/2024 S/Tomica Pall, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29011

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010923 Filed: May 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DZYNIT. Located at: 1817 Aston Ave. #103, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2901 Meadow Dell Dr., Prosper TX 75078. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Zonson Customization Inc., 2901 Meadow Dell Dr., Prosper TX 75078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeff Yearous, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29008

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011425 Filed: May 30, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lujo Design & Events; B. Lujo Floral. Located at: 4929 Avila Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kelly Kohler, 4929 Avila Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Carmen Mendoza, 4345 Forest Ranch Rd., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kelly Kohler, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29007

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010995 Filed: May 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ECM Builders. Located at: 1703 S. Myers St. #2, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Edwards Contracting and Management DBA ECM Builders, 1703 S. Myers St. #2, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/12/2019 S/Michael Walter Edwards, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29001

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011351 Filed: May 29, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 801 Grand Center. Located at: 801-823 Grand Ave., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 4230, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lucy Ann Hall, Trustee of The Lucy Ann Hall Trust of 2010, PO Box 4230, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is conducted by: A Trust. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/10/2015 S/Lucy Ann Hall, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29000

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011283 Filed: May 29, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sequoia CPE. Located at: 2750 Fourth Ave. #100, San Diego CA 92103 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sequoia Education Group LLC, 3270 Avenida Anacapa, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/28/2013 S/Kyle Nash, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 28999

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011281 Filed: May 29, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Empire Learning. Located at: 2750 Fourth Ave. #100, San Diego CA 92103 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sequoia Education Group LLC, 3270 Avenida Anacapa, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Q Industries LLC, 9406 Clearhurst Dr., Dallas TX 75238. This business is conducted by: A Limited Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/01/2014 S/Kyle Nash, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 28998

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011280 Filed: May 29, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific CPE. Located at: 2750 Fourth Ave. #100, San Diego CA 92103 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sequoia Education Group LLC, 3270 Avenida Anacapa, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/21/2019 S/Kyle Nash, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 28997

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010897 Filed: May 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tee It Up Physical Therapy & Wellness. Located at: 11800 Carmel Creek Rd. #356, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Nima Enayati, 11800 Carmel Creek Rd. #356, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2024 S/Nima Enayati, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 28996

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010889 Filed: May 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sparkling Clean Solar. Located at: 422 Creek Rd., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jacob Childs, 422 Creek Rd., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/22/2024 S/Jacob Childs, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 28995

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011212 Filed: May 28, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rugged Ranch Products; B. T&R Distributing. Located at: 2110 La Mirada Dr. Ste 200 #200, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. SB Diversified Products Inc., 2110 La Mirada Dr. Ste 200 #200, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/15/2007 S/Marc Song, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/2024 CN 28994

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011049 Filed: May 23, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nest + Niche. Located at: 2804 Carrillo Way, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kymberly Marie Jankauski, 2804 Carrillo Way, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kymberly Marie Jankauski, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/2024 CN 28992

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011164 Filed: May 24, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Horizon Property Management; B. Horizon Productions. Located at: 4983 Poseidon Way, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Stan S. Katz, 4983 Poseidon Way, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/16/2005 S/Stan S. Katz, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/2024 CN 28987

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011076 Filed: May 23, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Freeman Unlimited. Located at: 323 Oakbranch Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Aaron Paul Freeman, 323 Oakbranch Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2024 S/Aaron Paul Freeman, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/2024 CN 28986

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008839 Filed: Apr 24, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Love Mini Bites. Located at: 1455 N. Melrose Dr. #204, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Afaf Alsayyed Awad, 1455 N. Melrose Dr. #204, Vista CA 92083; 2. Ahmad Alhweiti, 1455 N. Melrose Dr. #204, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Afaf Alsayyed Awad, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/2024 CN 28985

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010696 Filed: May 20, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. clickonfloors. Located at: 7050 Miramar Rd. #103, San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. clickonfloors, 7050 Miramar Rd. #103, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/04/2009 S/Eric Conner, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/2024 CN 28983

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010908 Filed: May 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BME Consulting. Located at: 1485 Bottle Tree Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jeremy Wong, 1485 Bottle Tree Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeremy Wong, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/2024 CN 28979

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010871 Filed: May 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Torrey Griffin Management. Located at: 415 S. Cedros Ave. #240, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Torrey Griffin Inc., 415 S. Cedros Ave. #240, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/John Bosman, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/2024 CN 28978

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010781 Filed: May 21, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 2X4 LLC; B. 4X2 LLC. Located at: 7703 Cortina Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. 4X2 LLC, 7703 Cortina Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/25/2024 S/Richard A Sylvester, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/2024 CN 28977

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010191 Filed: May 13, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ernest. Located at: 1345 Sycamore Ave., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 5777 Smithway St., Commerce CA 90040. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. IPD Packaging Inc., 5777 Smithway St., Commerce CA 90040. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/09/2024 S/Timothy Wilson, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/2024 CN 28976

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010050 Filed: May 09, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KMJ Media Marketing. Located at: 5002 Mount Etna Dr., San Diego CA 92117 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 5002 Mount Etna Dr., San Diego CA 92117-4845. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kyle Jankuska, 5002 Mount Etna Dr., San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/06/2024 S/Kyle Jankuska, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/2024 CN 28963

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010783 Filed: May 21, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Shop Success. Located at: 6815 Luciernaga Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Fortuna Home Offers LLC, 1401 21st St. #R, Sacramento CA 95811. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2024 S/Keith Rakowski, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/2024 CN 28962

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010589 Filed: May 17, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lather Hair Lounge. Located at: 345 S. Coast Hwy 101 #P, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jennifer Amy Wilson, 345 S. Coast Hwy 101 #P, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/17/2024 S/Jennifer A. Wilson, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/2024 CN 28956

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009866 Filed: May 08, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Page One Labs. Located at: 7578 Gibraltar St. #7, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Nicholas Brant Marsden, 7578 Gibraltar St. #7, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/08/2024 S/Nicholas Brant Marsden, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/2024 CN 28938

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010663 Filed: May 20, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Daughters of Lilith Esoteric Shop. Located at: 1438 Heidi Cir., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lorena Evans-Pena, 1438 Heidi Cir., Vista CA 92084; 2. Steven Evans, 1438 Heidi Cir., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/08/2024 S/Lorena Evans-Pena, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/2024 CN 28937

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009770 Filed: May 07, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. South Pacific. Located at: 6467 La Paloma Ln., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 1099, Bonsall CA 92003. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Theresa Gilligan-Krol, Trustee, PO Box 1099, Bonsall CA 92003; 2. Thomas Krol, Trustee, PO Box 1099, Bonsall CA 92003. This business is conducted by: A Trust. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Theresa Gilligan-Krol, Trustee, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/2024 CN 28936

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009987 Filed: May 08, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Solays Cosmetics. Located at: 1415 Buena Vista Way, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sinem Tekcan Taylor, 1415 Buena Vista Way, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/08/2024 S/Sinem Tekcan Taylor, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/2024 CN 28935

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010176 Filed: May 10, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Estival. Located at: 4151 Holly Ln., Bonsall CA 92003 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 5521 Mission Rd. #253, Bonsall CA 92003. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Andrew Crytzer, 5521 Mission Rd. #253, Bonsall CA 92003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Andrew Crytzer, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/2024 CN 28934

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010555 Filed: May 16, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. VOXOX; B. CloudPhone.com. Located at: 741 Garden View Ct. #201, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. TelCentris, Inc., 741 Garden View Ct. #201, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/17/2006 S/Robert Hertz, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/2024 CN 28933

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009445 Filed: May 02, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RWA Property Solutions. Located at: 2033 San Elijo Ave. #600, Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Chris Doheny, 2033 San Elijo Ave. #600, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Chris Doheny, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/2024 CN 28932

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009612 Filed: May 03, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Thee Loyal Subjectz. Located at: 4225 H Oceanside Blvd. #242, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Loyal Grayson Royalty, 4225 H Oceanside Blvd. #242, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2023 S/Keondre Grayson, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/2024 CN 28931

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010329 Filed: May 14, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Joy Journeys. Located at: 2808 Lone Jack Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 22792, San Diego CA 92192. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ann Elizabeth Romanello, PO Box 22792, San Diego CA 92192. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2024 S/Ann Elizabeth Romanello, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/2024 CN 28930

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009362 Filed: May 01, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Butter Thief; B. Butter Thief Bakery. Located at: 1821 Hummock Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jessica Lynn Park, 1821 Hummock Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jessica Lynn Park, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/2024 CN 28929

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009047 Filed: Apr 25, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Rope Collective. Located at: 953 S. 16th St., San Diego CA 92113 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Toni Brianna Wendel, 3616 44th St., San Diego CA 92105. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/01/2021 S/Toni Brianna Wendel, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/2024 CN 28927

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009837 Filed: May 07, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Embody Strong; B. Embody Strong Wholistic Fitness & Massage Therapy. Located at: 7220 Avenida Encinas #207, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2585 Jefferson St. #39, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lori Jean Officer, 2585 Jefferson St. #39, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/22/2019 S/Lori Jean Officer, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/2024 CN 28926

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009184 Filed: Apr 29, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Del Mar Motors. Located at: 1630 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 2637, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Del Mar Motors, PO Box 2637, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/08/2008 S/Jennifer Scott R., 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/2024 CN 28913

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009443 Filed: May 02, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Eddie Delbridge Productions. Located at: 736 Del Rio Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Live Digital Entertainment Inc, 736 Del Rio Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2024 S/Edwin Delbridge, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/2024 CN 28909

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008841 Filed: Apr 24, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tetrah. Located at: 255 Pacific View Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tetrahedron Technologies Inc., 255 Pacific View Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2019 S/Giles C Mullen, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/2024 CN 28907

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009255 Filed: Apr 30, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beauty by Deanna. Located at: 315 S Hwy 101, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Deanna April Plontus, 1510 Lake Dr., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/30/2024 S/Deanna April Plontus, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/2024 CN 28906

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009808 Filed: May 07, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. So Cal Blade & Equipment Rental. Located at: 4295 Skyline Rd., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. So Cal Blade Rental, Inc., 4295 Skyline Rd., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Joe E. Carranza III, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/2024 CN 28902

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009861 Filed: May 08, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Marks Marine. Located at: 3983 Packard Ln., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mark Fredrick Rubins Sr., 3983 Packard Ln., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Mark Fredrick Rubins Sr., 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/2024 CN 28901