Who’s News: 11/10/23

SENIOR VOLUNTEER

Diane Nygaard was named Oceanside’s senior volunteer of the year. An environmentalist and strong advocate for parkland, she formed Friends of El Corazon and the Preserve Calavera non-profit while remaining a strong ally to the San Luis Rey Band of Mission Indians.

GRAND OPENING

StretchLab in San Marcos is holding its grand opening this weekend at 310 S Twin Oaks Valley Rd, Suite 110. The celebration includes free demo stretches, special pre-opening membership rates, local vendors, raffle prizes and ribbon cutting ceremony. Nov. 9, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Nov. 10, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Nov. 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Ribbon cutting and raffle at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11. Learn more about StretchLab at stretchlab.com/location/sanmarcos.

LAW FIRM

Sullivan Hill law firm in San Diego has named Oceanside resident Xenia Tashlitsky as an associate attorney.

LONGBOARDERS

Oceanside Longboard Surfing Club donated funds to surf clubs at Carlsbad and Sage Creek High Schools in Carlsbad as well as Oceanside and El Camino High Schools in Oceanside.

COMMS AWARD

France Cruz, marketing and communications coordinator for MiraCosta College, received the 2023 District 6 Communicator of the Year Award by the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations.

TASTY TREATS

Kimy Gets Skinny will begin selling its line of healthy, sugar-free, gluten-free, oatmeal donuts throughout Camp Pendleton starting Nov. 8.

LUCKY DUCKS

The Lucky Duck Foundation hosted its inaugural Showcase Soirée in September at The Sound in Del Mar, where the nonprofit raised more than $2.5 million to address homelessness efforts including support for shelters, job training and employment opportunities, programs to aid youth and seniors, food and water.

NEW BOOK

Encinitas author Dave Jacinto has published his new book, “Out of the Darkness,” a historical fiction rated at the top of its class for new releases on Amazon.