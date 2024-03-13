Who doesn’t love Pelly’s Fish Market & Café?

Pelly’s Fish Market & Café first opened its doors in 1989, and for over 35 years, they have been proudly serving the freshest seafood to the Carlsbad community.

In 2017, Ellie Banna, and her late husband Sam, acquired the business from its previous owner. The following year, in 2018, they made enhancements to the kitchen by adding a fryer. This expansion allowed them to diversify their café offerings and introduce new menu items, such as their incredibly popular fish and chips, a local’s favorite!

“Since taking over after my husband Sam passed away, my team has been incredibly supportive and dedicated to maintaining the legacy of Pelly’s. They care about the business as much as I do,” Ellie explained.

They source their fish and seafood locally from San Diego through five seafood distributors. Their suppliers deliver directly to Pelly’s six days a week, ensuring that they consistently receive the freshest products available.

“Our fish arrives on the ‘round’ (meaning whole). We cut our fillets on site; this allows us to make sure that only the top-quality fish are used in both the fish market and café,” Ellie remarked.

To keep it interesting, they have seasonal variations which typically occur from winter through spring, spanning from mid-November to the end of March.

During this time, customers will see the following seasonal highlights: Alaskan Halibut, King Salmon and who doesn’t love local lobster season!

Ellie stated, “My team and I operate like a tight-knit family, dedicated to ensuring each customer’s satisfaction. Our goal is for everyone to leave with a smile, feeling valued and appreciated. We genuinely care for our customers and strive to make their experience memorable.”

Pelly’s Fish Market operates 24/7, ensuring fresh seafood is prepared and portioned for the kitchen. When a café order is received, the seafood is sourced directly from the market and sent straight to the kitchen for preparation.

This close collaboration enables them to customize orders for their customers. For instance, while their fish and chips typically features cod, customers can request halibut instead.

Additionally, customers have the option to select their fish, which can then be grilled or fried to their preference and enjoyed for dine-in or taken home for a family dinner. You can also enjoy Pelly’s delicious fare through delivery services like DoorDash and Grubhub.

Some of their most popular menu items include:

• Fish and chips: A classic favorite among customers.

• Shrimp and fish burritos: Known for their generous size and delicious taste.

• Tacos: Available with fish, lobster, or shrimp, and served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

• Crab cakes: Made from scratch and highly popular among customers.

• Poke bowl: A fan-favorite, featuring fresh and flavorful ingredients.

• Fresh soups include chowders (red and white) and Ciopinno, a hearty seafood stew.

• Fresh seafood: there is a variety of fresh fish, oysters, and sashimi.

Ellie and Sam are also the owners of Primo’s Pizza and Pasta (next door to Pelly’s), which opened in 1993 at Poinsettia Village, featuring recipes from an Italian chef from Brooklyn. Their commitment to authentic Italian pizza includes preparing everything from scratch, including the dough and meat sauce.

Understanding that the Poinsettia Village customer values healthy food made with quality ingredients, they saw an ideal opportunity to expand their business when the chance arose and they acquired Pelly’s Fish Market & Café.

Ellie shared that, “Poinsettia Village is an exceptional business location, complemented by its proximity to the beach, the center’s inviting ambiance, ample parking and expansive outdoor dining area. These factors combine to create an ideal setting for serving the community we know and love.”

Ellie says, “I find joy in walking through the dining room and connecting with customers. Their appreciation for my efforts in preserving my husband’s legacy and maintaining Pelly’s fills me with happiness. Serving the community and ensuring Pelly’s remains true to its roots are my priorities.”

Pelly’s Fish Market & Café

7110 Avenida Encinas,

Suite 101

Carlsbad, CA 92011

760-431-8454

Pellysfishmarketandcafe.com

Facebook:

@PellysFishMarketandCafe

Instagram:

@PellysFishMarket