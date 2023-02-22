The Coast News Group
Cal State San Marcos sophomore pitcher Savannah Coyle. Photo courtesy CSUSM Athletics
ColumnsNewsSportsSports Talk

Versatile Coyle having twice the fun with CSUSM softball

by Jay Paris25

Savannah Coyle is a two-way softball standout at Cal State University San Marcos with a one-way allegiance.

Never mind that she reminds some of Shohei Ohtani, the pitching and hitting star for the Los Angeles Angels.

When talk turns to Ohtani, Coyle turns away.

“I’m a Dodgers fan,’’ she said, firmly.

Savannah Coyle went 19-4 last season as the Cougars won their first-ever CCAA championship. Photo courtesy CSUSM Athletics

Fair enough and we’ll let her wrestle with the Padre faithful on her own. Knowing the feisty Coyle, she would welcome it.

The Cougars, ranked No. 6 in the nation among Division II programs, are back at it in defending their California Collegiate Athletic Association title.

By winning the championship last season for the first time in school history, everyone is aware of CSUSM (7-2, 4-0).

“We’re in a different position this year,’’ Cougars coach Stef Ewing said. “We got a target on our back. The expectations are for us to be able to come out and take care of business.’’

CSUSM did just that in its opening California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) series, sweeping Cal Poly Humboldt in four games. The Cougars are at Cal State East Bay this weekend, with Coyle set to play a prime role in keeping their conference record spotless.

“When a team beats us now, it’s like it won the World Series,’’ Coyle said.

Coyle is serious about her game, a sport she has been playing since she was 4 years old. After a stellar career at Rancho Buena Vista High, she sets sail on her sophomore season after a freshman year to remember.

Coyle, an Oceanside native, was named to the All-CCAA team and was the conference’s freshman of the year in 2022. She went 19-4, which included five shutouts and 12 complete games.

And when asked to ride to the rescue coming out of the bullpen, the southpaw Coyle had a conference-high five saves.

In addition to her pitching success, Savannah Coyle hit .384 last season and was named conference freshman of the year. Photo courtesy CSUSM Athletics

Want another reason why Ewing makes sure Coyle is on the team bus before games?

As a designated player and first baseman, the left-handed hitting Coyle batted .384 with two homers and 15 RBI.

Shohei, no. But is Coyle showing well?

Absolutely.

“She’s a competitor,’’ Ewing said. “She wants to win. The moment never gets too big for her. She gets pumped up and she understands when the big moments are.”

That included the opening weekend of conference play when she entered the game with traffic on the bases and the contest hanging in the balance.

“She wants the ball in her hands,’’ Ewing said. “She’s like the great Trevor Hoffman that she can come in those situations and shut it down.’’

We’ll allow Ewing introducing Del Mar’s Hoffman, the former Padres great, into the conversation even with Coyle leaning toward the team up north. When summoned to put out another fire, Coyle hears “Sandman” by Metallica instead of AC/DC’s “Hell’s Bells,” which Hoffman preferred.

Just don’t sleep on Coyle (3-1) when she’s in the circle or at the plate.

“I’ve always pitched and hit,’’ Coyle said.

Her versatility allows her a perspective few others possess.

“I know, as a pitcher, what they are trying to throw me when I’m hitting,’’ she said. “Because I think of when I’m pitching and if someone gets a hit on an inside pitch, I know not to go inside again.

“As a pitcher you know what to throw in certain counts, so as a hitter I know what to expect.’’

Coyle is far from the Cougars’ lone bright light.

Other returning All-CCAA players seeking to run it back are first baseman Paige Donnelly (Poway High), outfielder Bianca Gutierrez and right-handed pitcher Jayline Sloss.

“We know,” said Ewing, last season’s CCAA coach of the year, “that we’re going to get everyone’s best shot.”

Contact Jay Paris at [email protected] and follow him @jparis_sports

PinLinkedInPrint

Related Articles:

Support The Coast News. Click here.
Sportswriter Jay Paris has written his "Sports Talk" column since joining the Coast News in 2013. Paris, a Cardiff resident, is a longtime Southern California writer, getting his start with the Orange County Register before coming to San Diego in 1992 to cover the Chargers. He had the Chargers beat for more than two decades with Oceanside Blade-Citizen, the North County Times and the San Diego Union-Tribune, before being named a sports columnist with the San Diego Union-Tribune. Paris has won numerous awards voted on by his peers in the Pro Football Writers of America. He has also been a staple on countless media platforms, everything from the KPBS to MLB Network and various radio outlets. Paris is also the author of three books, with his latest one being, "Shohei Ohtani: The Amazing Story Of Baseball's Two-Way Japanese Superstar." He has also written "Game Of My Life Chargers" and "Game Of My Life Rams." He currently covers the NFL in Los Angeles for Forbes. com and is a contributor to USA Today Sports Weekly. Follow Jay on Twitter @jparis_sports

Leave a Comment