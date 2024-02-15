Two San Diego area groups to fund regional climate projects

REGION — Two local foundations will offer a combined half- million dollars in grants for regional climate projects under the Binational Resilience Initiative – a program focusing on the Cali-Baja coastline from Oceanside to Ensenada, Mexico, and they are now accepting applications.

The San Diego Foundation and the International Community Foundation opened applications for the grants Wednesday. They co-manage the Binational Resilience Initiative.

“The Binational Resilience Initiative supports high-impact, multi- benefit projects and programs that strengthen our capacity to anticipate, mitigate and adapt to our changing climate,” said Christiana DeBenedict, director of environment initiatives at SDF.

“Our complex region calls for unique intersectional projects and collaborations to build binational climate resilience.”

The foundations will “prioritize funding for projects taking place in and benefiting communities of concern or historically under-resourced communities that could be considered underserved or vulnerable to economic, environmental and social impacts,” a statement from the SDF said.

According to the foundations, projects selected will demonstrate effective cross-border collaboration and contribute to coastal preservation or resilience in two or more of the following areas: climate relevance, economic prosperity, knowledge sharing, organizational resilience and/or research. Proposed projects should include a U.S.- and a Mexico-based nonprofit partner.

“Our Cali-Baja region has long benefited from forward-thinking climate leaders,” said Marisa Aurora Quiroz, president and CEO of International Community Foundation. “Together, our two foundations are investing in their leadership and making a collective impact in how our cross- border region responds to our changing climate future.”

Applications must be submitted online by 5 p.m. on March 8. There will be grant seeker forums available online on Feb. 15 and in person on Feb. 26.

Visit www.sdfoundation.org/community-impact/impact- areas/environment/binational-resilience-initiative/ for information on how to apply or attend the forums.