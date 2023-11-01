Turn holiday coal into holiday gold

The holiday season is supposed to be a time of peace, joy, and togetherness.

For many of us, it’s anything but!

The reason we struggle through the holidays is because the holidays stir up deep unresolved feelings.

We remember loved ones we’ve lost, which triggers unresolved grief and mourning.

We spend more time with family — and no one presses our buttons quite like family!

We reflect on the past, which triggers unresolved feelings of inadequacy, of not accomplishing enough, of not being enough.

Getting triggered so often, and so intensely, it can feel like Santa dropped a big lump of coal into our stocking.

That’s why Joe Clarke is here! Joe is here to help you transform that holiday coal into holiday gold.

As a spiritual healer, Joe taps into the roots of your unresolved feelings, to heal them on the deepest levels.

Through mindfulness coaching, Joe will teach you techniques for meditation, breathwork, and for remaining mindful throughout the day. That way, as difficult feelings arise, you can work with them, rather than against them.

Through spiritual dialogue, you’ll discover the hidden roots of your unresolved feelings. That way, you’ll have greater perspective about your unresolved feelings, empowering you to respond to difficulties in a calmer and healthier way.

Through Reiki energy healing, you’ll connect deeply with your body, your mind, and your innate healing spirit. That way, you can heal the wounds of the past and set inspired intentions for the future. You’ll enter 2024 feeling empowered to live how you want to live.

Give yourself an early gift this holiday season. Email Joe today to schedule your free consultation call. Let Joe help you get unstuck and onto the path of flourishing!

Use promo code “Coal to Gold” to get a 90-minute Reiki session for the price of a 60-minute session. 30 minutes of free Reiki — that’s holiday gold!

Email [email protected] or visit www.josephclarke-spiritualflourishing.com.