The ins and outs of curbside organic pick-up

ENCINITAS — Curbside organics pickup is in Encinitas thanks to EDCO’s new anaerobic digestors.

The city believes all need to do our best to be responsible participants, by knowing what goes in and what doesn’t, how to dispose, and why it believes it’s so important to get everyone on board. Join the virtual webinar to learn how best to take part in EDCO’s new curbside program.

In this 1-hour webinar, you will get the inside scoop on the region’s new anaerobic digester facility and why it is such a game changer for local sustainability. In a landfill, our organic waste releases potent greenhouse gasses, but with EDCO’s organic curbside service, this waste can instead be recycled into a sustainable energy source, and create fertilizer and compost to build healthier soil.

This webinar will cover the following:

What you need to know about SB 1383 – California’s mandatory organics recycling law.

What is an anaerobic digester and why it is a big step toward local sustainability.

What to put in which bins.

How the material is collected.

Prevention tips and tricks to reduce your organic waste.

Register at solanacenter.org. This webinar is made possible through funding by the city of Encinitas and is intended for its residents, but is open to all.