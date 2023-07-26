Summer to Save Lives: Be a hero for animals in need

SAN DIEGO — With more animals in its care than ever before in the organization’s 143-year history, San Diego Humane Society has announced a “Summer to Save Lives” campaign calling on community members to become heroes for animals during the busy summer season. With shelters across the country facing unprecedented challenges such as record numbers of animals in care, staffing and volunteer shortages, and a critical lack of space, the organization is turning to compassionate residents of San Diego County for help.

San Diego Humane Society currently has a staggering 2,584 animals in its care, a significant increase compared to the 1,755 animals in-care during the same time last year. “We’ve never seen anything like this before,” said Dr. Gary Weitzman, President and CEO of San Diego Humane Society. “Our shelters have been over capacity for the past seven months, and we saw a record number of stray animals entering our care over the July Fourth holiday. To put it bluntly, now is the time we need our community’s help.”

Here are the three key ways community members can turn one of the most challenging seasons in animal welfare into a Summer to Save Lives:

Adopt: If you are considering adding a furry friend to your family this summer, think adoption! By opening your home to shelter pets, you not only offer these deserving animals a second chance but also create much-needed space for other pets in need. To make adoption even more accessible, all San Diego Humane Society campuses are currently offering a 50% discount on adoption fees for adult dogs and cats (7 months and older).

Foster: With shelters facing a shortage of space, fostering has become more critical than ever. By temporarily opening their home to pets in need, foster families alleviate the strain on shelter resources. Whether you foster for a few days or a few weeks, San Diego Humane Society will supply all necessary provisions — all you need to provide is love and a safe space.

Volunteer: By committing to a weekly shift between now and Aug. 31, volunteers can make a world of difference in the lives of shelter animals. Help is especially needed for morning shifts from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. until Aug. 31.

To learn more about the Summer to Save Lives campaign, or to sign up as a volunteer or foster, visit sdhumane.org/savelives.