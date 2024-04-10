Summer Sailing Classes

Our youth program teaches more than just sailing skills; it teaches teamwork, sportsmanship, self-reliance and confidence — skills and experiences that will benefit our sailors for a lifetime.

The OYC Jr. Sailing Program has a place for sailors of all levels, from total beginners to experienced racers.

Our program is open to the public, and boats are provided. Most of our weekday classes run in a two week, three hour per day format. The program features certified instructors leading their students both on the water and in the classroom.

Junior sailors interested in developing racing skills and discovering their competitive side can participate in junior sailing regattas both at OYC and neighboring yacht clubs.

SESSION DATES

Session 1: June 10 – June 21

Session 2: June 24 – July 3

Session 3: July 8 – July 19

Session 4: July 22 – August 2