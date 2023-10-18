SDG&E’s Jon Kochik knows sustainability is crucial for preserving paradise

After graduating from Penn State, Pennsylvania native Jon Kochik got the chance to explore the southwest, discovered Encinitas, moved out immediately and never looked back. He met the love of his life in college — also from the East Coast — and luckily, “she loves this place as much as I do. We sprouted roots here in 1998.”

He started working for SDG&E in 2012, and in 2021 became the customer solutions manager to help develop programs and resources that customers can use to prepare for wildfires and power outages. He also is a resiliency & sustainability solutions leader.

“My role includes identifying renewable energy sources that provide backup power to families and businesses, as well as helping customers upgrade their homes with cleaner energy technologies in reliable and affordable ways.”

“SDG&E is very active in the community advancing numerous causes, in partnership with non-profit organizations like the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce, supporting efforts that advance climate literacy, urban greening and clean transportation; collaborating with local first responders to increase emergency preparedness; building a more equitable, diverse workforce and investing in K12 STEM and leadership development programs.”

Jon serves on the Board of the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce and is the lead on the Encinitas Chamber’s Environmental Sustainability Committee.

“Finding time to volunteer is not always easy, but I understand that a community like Encinitas doesn’t stay this magical without people bonding together for the greater good. The Chamber is exceptionally organized and knows how to lead the way to help our residents and businesses thrive and improve lives.”

“Making a difference on environmental endeavors and finding ways to reduce waste has a direct impact on the health of our beach, the ocean and everything and everyone that lives together in this beautiful place. Fortunately, there are so many smart and amazing people and business owners here who recognize the importance of offering a more sustainable pathway, and I want to be a part of that.”

Jon has two children, Ruby 16 and Quincy 13, who are Cardiff kids active in the community. “They are beginning to realize how special this community is.”

His perfect day in Encinitas?

“Starting by taking in some breaths and views at the Meditation Gardens, then playing some Pickleball at Bobby Riggs with my wife. Next, we’d grab a Mahi sandwich at The Fish Shop, spend the afternoon with the kids at Cardiff Reef, and then grab a cocktail or two at the Kraken for some live music.”