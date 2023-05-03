San Dieguito Academy seniors named Student-Athletes of the Year

ENCINITAS — San Dieguito Academy seniors Casey Currie and Shea Leonard were recently named the school’s Student-Athletes of the Year by faculty and staff.

Both students have played at least three school sports throughout their prep careers while also maintaining high academic standards.

Currie, who said she has always been involved in either club or school sports, enjoys being part of the school’s cross country, soccer, lacrosse, and surf teams.

“Growing up, I’ve always played sports. I was from the Bay Area, in Pleasanton, so it’s in the middle of nowhere,” Currie said. “Joining sports teams was just what you did; I played soccer, lacrosse, and basketball. But in high school, I wanted to be involved with school sports. Sports have been a positive outlet for me. I’ve always been able to find happiness or get whatever I had going on out on the field, and it will always be a safe space for me.”

Currie said she was shocked upon learning she would be recognized for the honor.

“It does feel really good because it’s recognition for a lot of hard work that I put in over time,” Currie said. “But I didn’t have that as my end goal to get an award. I just wanted to play sports, be active, and meet new people.”

Leonard has played the same three sports since his freshman year at San Dieguito — cross-country, soccer, and track and field. Over the last few years, the Mustangs senior has put in a lot of work alongside his fellow teammates, even competing for a state championship.

“I don’t have a favorite sport; they all have something different to offer,” Leonard said. “What I like about soccer is all like the little moments. For example, this year, setting records with my team was amazing. We made it to state and ranked first in San Diego. It was enjoyable to be a part of that. I like running track and cross country because comparing your times and working to see improvement motivates me. Soccer sneaks up on you, but you can see your improvements by putting in the work and time. So it’s cool to see that your work’s paying off.”

Currie hopes seeing a female and male student-athlete will inspire other lower-class students to try out for sports and work towards this recognition. It is a great way to be involved with school and meet people you form friendships with, according to Currie.

“I feel like it’s also good for younger people to see that there are a female and a male athlete of the year this time because it makes it more achievable for and just something fun to do for younger students who might not be completely involved with school sports yet,” Currie said. “I’ve always wanted people to be involved because it’s so much fun. You meet so many fun people. I’ve met some of my best friends through the soccer, lacrosse, and surf team.”

Leonard and Currie consider themselves friends on and off the field, connecting in cross country and in the classroom, and they both expressed excitement for each other regarding the recent honor.

“(Leonard) deserves it 100%. And so I’m super excited for him, and I think he’s thrilled for me,” Currie said. “We’re friends, so being happy and supportive of each other is easy.”

“I honestly knew she was going to get the award,” Leonard said. “She’s such an amazing athlete, so I’m honored to be a part of it with her. It’s cool to be with someone working since freshman year, just like you. So it’s cool to share that moment with her. So having her right there with me is really fun and enjoyable.”

Leonard and Currie will be recognized at a May 15 event at San Dieguito Academy.