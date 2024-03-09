San Diego judge retires after nearly 40 years of civil service

San Diego Superior Court Judge Keri G. Katz announced her retirement on March 8 after nearly 40 years of civil service to the community.

“Over the last 38 years, I hope I have had a positive impact on the lives of all these individuals with a focus on justice and equity. I will miss serving the citizens of San Diego daily but will continue to seek ways to serve this community in my retirement,” said Katz.

Katz, who began her legal career in 1986 as a deputy city attorney with the San Diego City Attorney’s Office, handled the defense and prosecution of civil lawsuits until 2007.

While serving as deputy city attorney, she was promoted to several leadership positions, including head deputy city attorney of the city’s public works division and assistant city attorney in charge of the city’s civil division.

Katz also served as the mayor and San Diego City Council’s chief legal advisor, providing legal guidance and support.

“Judicial officers have a tremendous impact on the lives of defendants, victims, civil litigants, and those that may not be directly impacted by the legal system but are affected by our interpretation of laws and imposition of sentences,” said Katz.

After working for the city, Katz was appointed by Superior Court judges to become a court commissioner, where she served in various arraignment departments and the family law division.

In February 2014, then-Gov. Jerry Brown recognized her hard work, appointing Katz as a Superior Court judge.

Katz handled thousands of criminal and family law matters as an assistant supervising judge for the South County Division.

“Judge Keri Katz has contributed greatly to our court, serving the public with a strong work ethic and calm presence. In her time on the bench, she served in many different assignments and took on each new role with enthusiasm, excited for the challenges that lie ahead,” said presiding Judge Maureen F. Hallahan.

One of Katz’s last judicial assignments was in a civil, independent calendar, where she handled hundreds of matters in all areas of civil law, emphasizing construction.

“Her kind, thoughtful, and respectful demeanor, coupled with her broad knowledge of the law and her ability to deliver her decisions with both compassion and clarity, made her an invaluable part of the San Diego Superior Court bench,” Hallahan said. “Personally, I am grateful for the time we served together in the family law division, as I observed how deeply she cared about helping the parties through that very difficult time in their lives. Judge Katz’s well-deserved retirement is a loss for our court. We will miss her and wish her all the best.”

Katz also served as an adjunct professor at the California Western School of Law and has been active in several legal organizations, including the National Association of Women Judges, Lawyers Club of San Diego, San Diego County Bar Association and San Diego County Judges Association, where she served as president in 2015.

“I am eternally grateful for this opportunity to work with committed colleagues, attorneys, clerks, sheriff deputies, interpreters, court reporters, and all those who work tirelessly to support the citizens of California,” said Katz.

In retirement, Katz plans to work in the civil litigation community and spend more time with her family, especially her granddaughter, Elsie.