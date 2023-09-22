Oceanside seeks artists for downtown public art mural project

OCEANSIDE — MainStreet Oceanside is calling for artists to create a public art mural in downtown for its “Art that Excites” public art program.

Established in 2016, the public art initiative aims to transform Downtown Oceanside into a public art destination through the creation of unique, visually captivating, large-scale art. The initiative seeks to install 10 curated public art murals in downtown.

The project – funded and supported by the Oceanside California Cultural District, MainStreet Oceanside and the city – will be installed on the north wall of the Oceanside Transit Center parking structure located at 301 Seagaze Drive.

Interested artists are invited to submit work samples for consideration. The selected artist will be paid $15,000, inclusive of all costs associated with the creation of the mural, including materials, rentals, insurance and any fees associated with the installation.

A selection panel of downtown arts leaders, business owners and residents will evaluate prospective artists and their work. The panel will invite semifinalists to submit renderings of a mural concept. From these renderings, the panel will then select three finalists based on the following criteria: the design’s ability to visually captivate the viewer, how well it represents Oceanside’s unique and diverse character, and the artist’s technical skill.

To be considered, artists must submit an artist profile, their skills and qualifications, and five artwork samples by Monday, Oct. 30, to [email protected] or deliver to the MainStreet Office at 701 Mission Ave. Late or incomplete submissions will not be considered.

Artists do not need to be residents of Oceanside but must have an interest in enhancing the Downtown Oceanside community. Artists do not need to have previous mural experience but are expected to possess the necessary skills and expertise to create a mural.

For additional details and requirements, go to www.mainstreetoceanside.com/artthatexcites.

For questions or assistance with the process, contact Gumaro Escarega at 760-754-4512 or email [email protected].