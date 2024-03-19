Oceanside revises code to cover e-bikes, mobility devices

OCEANSIDE — The City Council has agreed to update city law to help ensure those who utilize electric bicycles, scooters and other mobility devices are operating them safely.

The updated ordinance, adopted on March 13, introduces specific regulations within the municipal code to govern the use of regulated mobility devices, classified as e-bikes, wheelchairs, scooters, skateboards, and similar apparatus.

Oceanside Police Lt. Justin Pecchia emphasized the necessity of modernizing regulations to accommodate the proliferation of e-bikes and other mobility devices.

“I don’t think it’s a secret; we all know these devices are here to stay,” Pecchia said.

The updated regulations stipulate the following provisions for operators of the aforementioned mobility devices, with the exception of electric wheelchairs:

Operators must comply with all traffic laws, maintain safe speeds and not exceed posted speed limits, slow down in high pedestrian areas and wear helmets if they are 17 years old or younger.

Operators must avoid risky behavior that endangers themselves, passengers or others. They must maintain a safe distance from pedestrians on city trails.

Operators cannot transport passengers on non-designated parts of the device or attach their device to moving objects.

Operators must dismount their devices on city trails less than 5 feet wide with pedestrians and 50 feet of horses.

Furthermore, the ordinance introduces a maximum speed limit of 10 miles per hour for bicycles and e-bikes riding on sidewalks. Cyclists must also ride in the same direction as street traffic.

Pecchia said there were restricted areas for these devices, including segments of The Strand, the Oceanside Pier and Plaza, and specific sidewalks adjacent to businesses.

Additionally, the ordinance mandates the assignment of peace officers or city employees to enforce these updated regulations.

In ordinance violation cases, individuals can enroll in a bicycle and e-bike safety class organized by the police department as an alternative to paying the $50 fine.

The ordinance revisions come in response to a surge in accidents involving e-bikes and similar devices in Oceanside and the surrounding region. From January 1, 2020, to July 2023, Oceanside reported 188 bicycle collisions, with e-bikes involved in 36% of these incidents.

Similar ordinances have been enacted by neighboring cities, including San Diego, San Marcos, Carlsbad, Encinitas, and Solana Beach. Carlsbad and Encinitas have declared states of emergency due to escalating bicycle and e-bike accidents.

Mitch Silverstein, a resident of South Oceanside and avid bicyclist, supported the regulations but underscored the need for exceptions, particularly regarding sidewalk usage.

“I don’t want to ride on the sidewalk, I like to ride in bike lanes, but there aren’t bike lanes and proper bike infrastructure everywhere in this city,” Silverstein said. “Occasionally, I have had to get on the sidewalk to save my own life.”