Oceanside Pier to reopen May 10; state legislators request emergency funds

OCEANSIDE — A bipartisan group of state legislators representing San Diego County has requested emergency funding from Gov. Gavin Newsom to help restore fire-damaged portions of the Oceanside Pier.

The city expects the pier, a portion of which erupted in flames last week, to reopen on May 10.

A combination of seven state senators and assembly members signed a letter dated April 30 addressed to the governor that described the cultural significance of Oceanside Pier for the city and North County as a whole and why his support is necessary.

The letter – signed by state Sen. Catherine Blakespear (D-Encinitas), Assemblymember Laurie Davies (R-Laguna Niguel), state Sen. Steve Padilla (D-Chula Vista), state Sen. Brian Jones (R-Santee), Assemblymember David Alvarez (D-San Diego), Assemblymember Tasha Boerner (D-Encinitas) and Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (D-San Diego) – states how “devastated” they are to see the “landmark of our coastal identity and maritime heritage in Southern California” damaged by fire.

The blaze that sparked around the northwestern portion of the former Ruby’s Diner building on the afternoon of April 25 continued to burn for about four days, eventually reducing the building and the adjacent Brine Box walk-up seafood restaurant to near rubble.

The fire also damaged the pier’s western hammerhead-shaped end, but Oceanside Fire Department officials said firefighting efforts saved 90% to 95% of the overall 1,950-foot-long pier.

“As the damage is assessed, we respectfully ask that you stay positioned to support Southern California and the city of Oceanside with any emergency funding to address the repair and remediation needs,” the letter states. “Investing in the restoration of this iconic landmark is not only essential for preserving our heritage but also for uplifting the local economy and ensuring the continued prosperity of the region.”

While the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, Fire Chief David Parsons said preliminary investigations determined the fire was most likely an accident and not intentional.

With the busy summer tourist season quickly approaching, regional leaders hope to see the pier restored as quickly as possible.

The letter states, “Rebuilding the historic pier as quickly as possible is paramount and will likely require financial support from the State of California. “The damage to the pier hurts local tourism, nearby small businesses, and the community as a whole.”

Oceanside city leaders, including Mayor Esther Sanchez, Deputy Mayor Ryan Keim and City Manager Jonathan Borrego, have also announced their intention to see the pier swiftly restored.

The City Council unanimously voted on May 1 to issue a local emergency declaration to help the city obtain emergency funding for the pier’s restoration. Councilmember Rick Robinson was absent from the vote.

City leaders have also announced plans to reopen the pier to the public by May 10, marking roughly two weeks since the fire scorched the historic wooden pier.

“The damaged far west end of the (pier) will remain closed and fenced off until further notice, as debris removal and reconstruction will soon be underway,” a statement from the city asserts. “We appreciate (the community’s) patience and understanding as we work to ensure the pier is safe for all.”

The legislators also commended the work of the Oceanside Fire Department, whose “prompt action undoubtedly played a crucial role in preventing further escalation of the situation and minimizing damage.

According to OFD, firefighters were on the scene five minutes after dispatch learned of the fire.

The letter also thanked the Carlsbad Fire Department, Vista Fire Department, Camp Pendleton Fire and Emergency Services, San Diego Gas & Electric, the U.S. Coast Guard, Oceanside Lifeguards, California Office of Emergency Services and other partners who helped extinguish the fire.

“Their collective efforts underscore a deep commitment to public safety,” the letter states.

City News Service contributed to this report.