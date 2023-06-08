Oceanside nonprofits receive grants for helping seniors

OCEANSIDE — Oceanside Community Foundation, a regional affiliate of the San Diego Foundation, held its annual grant awards celebration on June 6 at the Veterans Association of North County and awarded $90,000 to six local nonprofits for helping seniors.

The organizations that received the grants provide programs that identify and address the behavioral health, safety, mobility, socialization, food insecurity, mental and physical health needs of Oceanside adults 50 years and older.

“We want to work with local organizations supporting the needs of Oceanside adults 50 and above to ensure that, as a community, we’re uplifting our older adults socially and emotionally,” said Beverly Holtz, board chair of the foundation.

Since 2009, the foundation has granted more than $920,000 to over 70 programs helping to grow a more vibrant community so the current and next generation of Oceanside residents have a place they are proud to call home.

This year’s recipients include the following:

Brother Benno Foundation received $20,000 to meet the critical health and safety needs of homeless senior persons in the Oceanside community.

received $20,000 to meet the critical health and safety needs of homeless senior persons in the Oceanside community. Interfaith Community Services received $20,000 for its homeless outreach and aid services for unsheltered, older adults that address the urgent behavioral health needs of seniors in Oceanside who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

received $20,000 for its homeless outreach and aid services for unsheltered, older adults that address the urgent behavioral health needs of seniors in Oceanside who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. North County LGBTQ Resource Center received $15,000 for its mental health services and Foodies & Goodies programs that provide mental health sessions and food for older LGBTQ+ Oceanside adults and their loved ones.

received $15,000 for its mental health services and Foodies & Goodies programs that provide mental health sessions and food for older LGBTQ+ Oceanside adults and their loved ones. Serving Seniors received $5,000 to provide nutritious meals to low-income and unhoused seniors living in Oceanside.

received $5,000 to provide nutritious meals to low-income and unhoused seniors living in Oceanside. Mama’s Kitchen received $15,000 for its senior nutrition program that provides homemade, nutritious food to seniors with critical illnesses and who are unable to provide for themselves.

received $15,000 for its senior nutrition program that provides homemade, nutritious food to seniors with critical illnesses and who are unable to provide for themselves. Vista Community Clinic received $15,000 for Health on Wheels for Seniors, its mobile medical and dental units that hosts monthly clinics and quarterly health fairs for Oceanside’s low-income seniors.

To become an Oceanside Community Foundation member, visit its website or contact Michael Oliveri at [email protected].