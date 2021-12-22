Oceanside creates new position to manage coastal resources

OCEANSIDE — The city is looking for someone to manage its coastal zone resources and needs, a position that some residents, who are concerned about the loss of sand on city beaches, have been pushing for months.

The Oceanside City Council on Dec. 15 approved the city’s new Coastal Zone Administrator position, which is meant to provide support and further coordination and management relating to Oceanside’s coastal-related programs.

The coastal zone administrator will identify and arrange for the implementation of new and existing ways to better manage at-risk coastal resources, develop policies to manage sea-level rise, provide guidance on coastal issues to residents and other staff, and manage the city’s sand replenishment program.

SOS Oceanside, a local group dedicated to preserving the city’s beaches and coastal access, has been asking the city to create the coastal zone administrator program since earlier this year.

“We really need somebody to focus on all these kinds of beach activities that are going on,” said Steve Maschue, vice director of SOS Oceanside, at the previous Dec. 1 council meeting.

The position will work with agencies like SANDAG, Coastal Commission, state parks, state Coastal Conservancy and the Army Corps of Engineers.

Additionally, the administrator will create reports for city staff and officials, apply for grants regarding coastal issues, review requests regarding coastal impacts, conduct field inspections, assure compliance with regulations and act as a liaison with other city departments.

Candidates for the position must have at least five years of experience in coastal resource or environmental management, grant administration, urban planning or a related field. A bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, urban planning, environmental science, natural resources or another related field.

The coastal zone administrator position will be initially funded on a three-year, limited-term basis with an annual salary of between $144,184 and $189,450 using the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds designated for sand replenishment.