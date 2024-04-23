Oceanside, Carlsbad receive $11.4 million to clear homeless camps

OCEANSIDE — A statewide initiative is helping fund a local effort to clear encampments along state Route 78 between Oceanside and Carlsbad and transition people experiencing homelessness into housing.

The California Interagency Council on Homelessness (Cal ICH) administers the state’s Encampment Resolution Fund awards, which total approximately $192 million. The grants will support 20 projects in 17 communities statewide, including nearly $11.4 million for the cities of Oceanside and Carlsbad to disband roadside settlements in the Caltrans right-of-way along SR-78.

The funds will help cities provide pathways to housing and expand opportunities for stable and permanent housing, ensuring that all participants receive the support they need to improve their living conditions and overall well-being.

“Today marks a pivotal moment in our shared mission with the city of Carlsbad to combat homelessness along the 78 corridor,” said Oceanside Mayor Esther Sanchez in a statement announcing the awards.

Sanchez said the award will help the city boost its current resources, which include its Homeless Outreach Team, code enforcement, the Oceanside Navigation Center — a city-owned, 50-bed homeless shelter — bridge housing and affordable housing projects.

The mayor also suggested the funds could help a future safe parking program that will “address service-resistant people” with case management, mental health support and medical services.

“With additional professional support personnel, our goal is to reduce the number of homeless individuals by moving them into permanent housing,” Sanchez said.

According to Gov. Gavin Newsom, who announced the funding on April 18, the resources will benefit up to 3,600 people, providing 2,200 people with permanent housing and creating more opportunities for permanent and stable housing.

“Four years ago, we did not set aside a dollar — not one dollar — targeted specifically to encampments,” Newsom said. “This new funding will get people out of tents and into housing across California. As the state provides unprecedented resources like this, we also expect accountability. Local governments must ensure this funding is being utilized on the ground.”

Newsom explained how his office then worked with the state legislature to develop a $50 million pilot project to address the encampment issue at its roots.

“It wasn’t just about cleaning out or cleaning up encampments; it was about resolving the underlying issues that reside within and around the encampments,” Newsom said.

The current program has awarded the following 20 projects in 17 areas of the state:

$3.1 million to Anaheim

$2.7 million to Chico

$10.9 million to Fresno

$11.8 million to Los Banos

$7.2 million to Oakland

$11.4 million to Oceanside (and Carlsbad)

$12.7 million to Ojai

$4.6 million to the city of San Bernardino

$4 million to Santa Cruz

$3.4 million to the Humboldt County Continuum of Care

$51.5 million to Los Angeles County

$18.2 million to Marin County

$11.1 million to Monterey County

$2.5 million to Nevada County

$7.9 million to Santa Barbara County

$14.1 million to San Mateo County

$14.1 million to the Tehama County Continuum of Care

Twelve of the 20 projects are designed to resolve encampments along state rights-of-way

“This is a program that works,” Newsom said. “We want to continue to make investments in this space.”