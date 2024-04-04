Obituary – Ida S. Acuña

In loving memory of Ida S. Acuña

March 10 2024

Ida S. Acuña concluded her earthly journey on March 10, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of remarkable achievements.

Born in Mountainair, New Mexico, Ida lived a life filled with warmth, kindness, and compassion.

Ida joined the Marine Corps to help her mother and provide a way to earn an education. Her service, where she achieved the rank of Corporal, laid the foundation for a lifetime of dedication to her country and community. Most importantly, it allowed her to meet the “Marine of her dreams”, Fernando Acuña. In February 1957, they married at the Base Chapel at the Marine Corps Air Station El Toro, both proudly wearing their Marine dress blues. The Marine Corps took them to MCB Camp Pendleton where they settled down in Oceanside to raise their family. This past February, they celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary surrounded by four generations of family members.

Ida’s educational pursuits included earning an AA degree from Mira Costa Community College, undertaking undergraduate coursework at Chapman College, and receiving certificates in Personnel Management and Transit Resource Management. A reflection of her commitment to excellence and lifelong learning.

Her professional career began at the Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Exchange, followed by the MiraCosta College Bookstore. She found her place at North County Transit District, where she rose to the role of Personnel Administrator and was marked by numerous accolades, including the Hire a Veteran Award, the Employer Excellence Award from the state of California, and the Governor’s Executive Director’s Award.

Ida’s impact extended far beyond professional endeavors. As a dedicated member of the American GI Forum of the US since 1967, she lived by their Motto, “Education Is Our Freedom, and Freedom Is Everybody’s Business.” She held many positions on the local, state, and national levels. Ida was elected as the ninth and only veteran to serve as National Chairperson of the American GI Forum Women Auxiliary in 1974. Her accomplishments are recognized throughout the organization, such as allowing women elected officers in the American GI Forum to sit in decision-making positions. Ida was the only National Chairperson to preside as a member of the National Veterans Outreach Program Board of Directors representing the Veteran.

In her retirement, she continued to devote herself to volunteer work. Her continued work with the Oceanside Chapter of the American G. I. Forum raised funds to award scholarships to deserving students. At the old Mission San Luis Rey, Ida served in various capacities, even receiving the Franciscan Service Award for 50 years of service to the Mission alongside Fernando. Ida was also an active member of the Order of Alhambra-Ben Ziri Caravan whose mission is to assist those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. She was a lifetime member of the Veteran of Forum Wars Ladies Auxiliary, Don Diego Post, and a volunteer of the Veterans Association of North County (VANC).

Ida was preceded in death by her parents, Doroteo and Prisciliana Sisneros; brothers Pablo, Eliseo, Cpl. Dennis and Raymond Sisneros; sisters Ernestine Kidd and Lydia Sisneros; children Agnes and Jose Acuña.

Ida is survived by her husband Fernando Acuña; sister Maria Sisneros; daughters Debra Acuña, Denise Acuña, Tina Ortiz and Diane Pulealii; grandchildren Priscilliana Mora, Kaleena Villalobos, Justine Pulealii, Isaac Pulealii, Timoteo Pulealii, Brianna Ortiz, Kayla Acuña; eight great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.

Rosary on April 8, 2024 at 1:00pm and Funeral Mass at 1:30pm at Mission San Luis Rey 4050 Mission Avenue Oceanside. Following the Mass, a reception will be held to share memories and celebrate Ida’s life.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the American GI Forum Educational Fund to support scholarships https://www.vanc.me/ida or Mission San Luis Rey https://www.sanluisrey.org/giving/make-a-donation .

Eternal Rest Grant unto her O Lord.