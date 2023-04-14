New captain takes helm at San Marcos Sheriff’s Station

SAN MARCOS — The leadership torch at the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station has been passed to Capt. Kevin Ralph, city officials announced on April 12, following the departure of former captain Ken Jones.

Ralph has served 20 years with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, working in patrol and investigative roles as a deputy, sergeant and lieutenant, including four years of service in San Marcos earlier in his career.

His most recent posts were as a lieutenant with the Alpine Patrol Station, Border Crimes Suppression Team and Major Crimes Division, where he managed the Family Protection Detail.

“I am honored to be entrusted with the responsibility of continuing to make positive changes for the San Marcos community in collaboration with the City,” Ralph said. “I look forward to getting back to my roots here in San Marcos and ardently providing the citizens of San Marcos with the highest quality public safety services expected of today’s law enforcement profession.”

In this new position, Ralph said his priorities are supporting a strong and effective team of law enforcement officers and building community trust by being available to listen to citizens’ needs.

“I know I have to focus on the development of my staff, so they have the tools and training to be the most efficient and professional representatives of this public safety profession,” Ralph said.

Ralph took the reins following the departure of Jones, who was recently promoted to the Detention Services Bureau after one year of leading the San Marcos station.

Jones received a City Council recognition last month for his 29 years of service in the department, where leaders thanked him for his time serving the city.

“It’s been a wonderful experience, and I wish I had been here earlier in my career,” Jones told the council on March 14.