Meet Shane Nair from Beissel & Cobb Insurance Services

Shane Nair is a licensed insurance producer for Beissel & Cobb Insurance Services an active member of the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce.

What services and/or specialty products do you provide? I help you assess and manage your risk, provide insurance solutions for your need and serve as the client’s advocate when required. Insurance products offered are homeowners, condo, earthquake, flood, umbrella, commercial general liability, commercial property & auto, workers compensation, life and disability.

What sets you apart from others in your industry? My ability to first build a relationship with a prospect or referral source. Being upfront about insurance solutions keeping the client’s best interest in mind. I’m flexible to connect at a time convenient to prospect and serve as a single point of contact for a variety of insurance needs. I have Earned Personal Lines Coverage Specialist (PLCS) designation and Achieved WCIRB CompEssentials Certified Credential

What is your favorite business success story? 100% of my clients of my clients are either a referral, known through a networking event or part of my personal network.

What motivated you to join The San Marcos Chamber? An existing San Marcos Chamber member encouraged me to join. I also met Michael Jenkins at several networking events who shared updates about the Chamber and the business community.

As someone doing business in San Marcos, what are you looking forward to accomplishing with the Chamber? I want to meet and work directly with CA Homeowners that need insurance, have difficulty obtaining coverage and values my expertise. Business owners been in a business for 3 years with 2-50 employees and values my knowledge. Types of business include accounting, business consulting, technology service offices, clothing, boutique, sporting goods stores, medical offices (dentist, chiropractor, optometrist), coffee shops, bakeries, salons, commercial building owners.

What’s your best piece of business advice? Listen to your customer’s need and never stop networking.