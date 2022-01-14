Marines finish boot-camp crucible

A U.S. Marine Corps recruit with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, carries his fellow recruit to the next challenge of an obstacle course on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Dec. 29. This event was a segment of the crucible – the culminating event of recruit training. After completing the crucible’s physically and mentally demanding challenges over the course of 54-hours with limited food and sleep, the recruits will finally be able to call themselves United States Marines.

U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Christopher A. Madero