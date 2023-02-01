Legal Notices, January 27, 2023

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and alternate Fridays 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Whelihan Lot Consolidation; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-003804-2020, BADJ-003805-2020, and CDPNF-003806-2020; FILING DATE: June 6, 2020; APPLICANT: Lauren Whelihan.; LOCATION: 2417 Manchester Avenue (APN 261-111-35); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Boundary Adjustment and Coastal Development Permit to to consolidate to underlying legal lots; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within in the Residential 11 (R11) Zone, Special Study Overlay Zone, Scenic/Visual Corridor Overlay Zone, and Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15305, which exempts minor lot line adjustments. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, AICP, Associate Planner, 760-633-2681, [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2023 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 01/27/2023 CN 27304

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Wednesday, February 8th at 6:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas City Council to discuss the following item: CASE NUMBER: PLCY-005913-2023; APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: Citywide; DESCRIPTION: Public Hearing and introduction of Ordinance No. 2023-02 establishes a citywide smoking ban in public spaces, regulates electronic cigarettes in the same manner as other smoking devices and amends Chapter 11.09 of the Encinitas Municipal Code. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The adoption of Ordinance No. 2023-02 is exempt from the requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act (“CEQA”). To the extent that the Ordinance applies to Places of Employment, it regulates working conditions by ensuring that employees and volunteers are not exposed to the harmful effects of second-hand smoke and is therefore categorically exempt from CEQA pursuant to Section 15324(c) of Title 14 of the California Code of Regulations (“CEQA Guidelines”). The Ordinance is also exempt from CEQA in its entirety pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15061 (b)(3) because it can be seen with certainty that there is no possibility that the Ordinance may have a significant effect on the environment. The Ordinance will have no adverse environmental effects because it will reduce the public’s exposure to the harmful effects of second-hand smoke. STAFF CONTACT: Sustainability Manager Crystal Najera, (760) 943- 2285, [email protected]. The proposed ordinance will be posted on the City of Encinitas municipal website (www. encinitasca.gov) on Thursday, February 2, 2023 as part of the agenda packet for the City Council Meeting on February 8, 2023. The ordinance shall take effect March 24, 2023. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 01/27/2023 CN 27303

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF INTENTION TO FILL VACANCY BY APPOINTMENT FOR CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT NO. 2 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council has declared a vacancy in the City Council District No. 2 office and has opted to fill the vacancy by an appointment process, for a term ending with the November 2024 election. The application period for this office begins on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 and closes on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at 5 p.m. In-person interviews will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at 3 p.m. in the City Council Chamber located at City Hall. Applications are be available online on the city’s website and in the City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008. For more information, please contact City Clerk Services Manager Faviola Medina at 442-339-2808. The City Clerk’s Office is open Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. FAVIOLA MEDINA, CMC CITY CLERK SERVICES MANAGER Dated: Jan. 12, 2023 01/27/2023 CN 27296

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT A MITIGATED NEGATIVE DECLARATION PROJECT NAME: City of Carlsbad Orion Center Project PROJECT NO: CUP 2018-0022 (PUB17Y-0018) PROJECT LOCATION: 2600 Orion Way, Carlsbad, CA (APN 209-050-26) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The city’s Orion Center Project, 2600 Orion Way, would redevelop much of the existing 8.5-acre fleet maintenance facility and storage yard and adjacent vacant land bordered by Orion Street, Orion Way, and the existing city Safety Center. The project, on a portion of the city’s Safety Center complex, includes development of a 41,900 square foot (SF), two-story office building, three warehouse/shop buildings totaling 25,690 SF, and a 92,300 SF, four-story parking structure. Other project improvements include new and improved storage areas and a remodel of the existing fleet maintenance building. The project borders but would not impact adjacent habitat preserve. PROPOSED DETERMINATION: The City of Carlsbad has conducted an environmental review of the above-described project pursuant to the Guidelines for Implementation of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the Environmental Protection Ordinance of the City of Carlsbad. As a result of said review, the Initial study identified potentially significant effects on the environment, but (1) revisions in the project plans or proposals made by, or agreed to by, the applicant before the proposed Mitigated Negative Declaration and Initial Study are released for public review would avoid the effects or mitigate the effects to a point where clearly no significant effect on the environment would occur, and (2) there is no substantial evidence in light of the whole record before the City that the project “as revised” may have a significant effect on the environment. Therefore, a Mitigated Negative Declaration will be recommended for adoption by the City of Carlsbad Planning Commission. AVAILABILITY: A copy of the Initial Study documenting reasons to support the proposed Mitigated Negative Declaration is on file in the Planning Division, 1635 Faraday Avenue, Carlsbad, California 92008 and is available online at: https://www.carlsbadca.gov/departments/community-development/planning/agendas-minutes-notices COMMENTS: Comments from the public are invited. Pursuant to Section 15204 of the CEQA Guidelines, in reviewing Mitigated Negative Declarations, persons and public agencies should focus on the proposed finding that the project will not have a significant effect on the environment. If persons and public agencies believe that the project may have a significant effect, they should: (1) identify the specific effect; (2) explain why they believe the effect would occur; and (3) explain why they believe the effect would be significant. Written comments regarding the draft Mitigated Negative Declaration should be directed to Izzak Mireles, Associate Planner at the address listed below or via email to [email protected]. Comments must be received within 30 days of the date of this notice. The proposed project and Mitigated Negative Declaration are subject to review and approval/adoption by the Planning Commission. An additional public notice will be issued when the public hearing before the Planning Commission is scheduled. If you have any questions, please call Izzak Mireles in the Planning Division at (442) 339-2693.

PUBLIC REVIEW PERIOD Jan. 27 – Feb. 26, 2023 PUBLISH DATE Jan. 27, 2023 01/27/2023 CN 27289

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2022-21 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2022-21 titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Amending Section 15.02.030, Definitions, of Chapter 15.02, Municipal Tree Ordinance, of the Encinitas Municipal Code.” Proposed Ordinance No. 2022-21 amends the Section 15.02.030 “Definitions” of Chapter 14.02 of the Municipal Code to expand the current definition of a “Heritage Tree” and add a definition for “Heritage Grove” as follows: • “Heritage Tree” means a tree of community significance located in the City on public or private property designated by the City in accordance with the following criteria: that is one of the oldest and largest of its species; is of unique form or species; has historic significance due to an association with an historic building, site, street, person or event; or is a defining landmark or significant outstanding feature of a neighborhood. If a group of trees within a neighborhood collectively meet one or more of the Heritage Tree criteria, then that group may be designated a “Heritage Grove” and each tree that is identified individually as a significant part of that Heritage Grove shall be considered a Heritage Tree. The designation of a Heritage Tree and/or Heritage Grove on private property requires the written consent of the private property owner in a form deemed sufficient by the City Attorney. • “Heritage Grove” means a group of trees that collectively meet one or more of the Heritage Tree criteria. Ordinance No. 2022-21 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on December 14, 2022, and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on January 18, 2023, by the following vote: AYES: Ehlers, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None; ABSENT: None. The Ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 01/27/2023 CN 27283

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Carlsbad City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at 5 p.m. at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, to discuss and consider adopting a proposed resolution that would change the City’s Master Fee Schedule to establish fees for the following city services: • Local Register Application • Mills Act Contract Application • Mills Act Inspections A copy of the proposed fee rates, the amount of costs, or estimated costs, required to provide the services for which the fee or service charge is applied is available for review at the Planning Division at the Faraday Offices (1635 Faraday Avenue, Carlsbad CA 92008) during normal business hours and on the city’s website at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/departments/community-development/planning/mills-act-program. If adopted, the historic preservation application fees will be effective April 17, 2023. Those persons wishing to speak on this item are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. If you have any questions, please contact Mike Strong in the Community Development Department at 442-339-2721 or [email protected]. This meeting can be viewed online at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas or on the city’s cable channel. In addition, written comments may be submitted to the City Council at or prior to the hearing via U.S. Mail to the attention of the Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, or via email to [email protected]. The staff report will be available on the city’s website at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas on and after Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. If you challenge the adoption of fees in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues raised by you or someone else at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. PUBLISH DATES: Jan. 20 and Jan. 27, 2023. CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 01/20/2023, 01/27/2023 CN 27274

PUBLIC NOTICE January 5 2023 TAKE NOTICE THAT; anyone with an equal, prior or superior equitable or legal right or interest in/to/for/of the Title: HABIG, JAMIE JEFFREY or JAMIE JEFFREY HABIG or LANDSDALE, JAMIE JEFFREY or JAMIE JEFFREY LANDSDALE in any style variation thereof capable to confuse, suspend or clog said Title, right or interest in/to/for Title is HEREBY REQUESTED to present their claim to witness: Jamie Habig, 338 Avenida Descanso unit 2 Oceanside, California,( 92057) before expiration of thirty days of this publication. 01/13, 01/20, 01/27, 02/03/2023 CN 27257

T.S. No. 102487-CA APN: 224-770-39-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 2/27/2019. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 2/24/2023 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 3/1/2019 as Instrument No. 2019-0075441 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: JORGE RODRIGUEZ, AN UNMARRIED MAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1084 FULTON ROAD, SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $672,516.55 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 102487-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 102487-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP 8880 Rio San Diego Drive, Suite 725 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 936254_102487-CA 01/27/2023, 02/03/2023, 02/10/2023 CN 27282

T.S. No.: 220929254 Notice of Trustee’s Sale Loan No.: Optec Order No. 95526397 APN: 265-451-37-00 Property Address: 7961 Camino De La Dora Rancho Santa Fe Area, CA 92067 You Are In Default Under A Deed Of Trust Dated 2/28/2022. Unless You Take Action To Protect Your Property, It May Be Sold At A Public Sale. If You Need An Explanation Of The Nature Of The Proceeding Against You, You Should Contact A Lawyer. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. No cashier’s checks older than 60 days from the day of sale will be accepted. Trustor: Optec International, Inc, a Wyoming corporation Duly Appointed Trustee: Total Lender Solutions, Inc. Recorded 3/9/2022 as Instrument No. 2022-0105377 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 2/6/2023 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: by the statue at entrance to East County Regional Center, 250 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $2,232,299.73 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 7961 Camino De La Dora Rancho Santa Fe Area, CA 92067 A.P.N.: 265-451-37-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. Notice To Potential Bidders: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. Notice To Property Owner: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (877) 440-4460 or visit this Internet Web site www.mkconsultantsinc.com, using the file number assigned to this case 220929254. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Notice To Tenant: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (877) 440-4460, or visit this internet website site www.tlssales.info, using the file number assigned to this case 220929254 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: 1/3/2023 Total Lender Solutions, Inc. 10505 Sorrento Valley Road, Suite 125 San Diego, CA 92121 Phone: 866-535-3736 Sale Line: (877) 440-4460 BY: Rachel Seropian, Trustee Sale Officer 01/13/2023, 01/20/2023, 01/27/2023 CN 27254

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 2430 S. Santa Fe Ave Vista, CA 92084 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding February 9th, 2023 at 11:30 am the properties herein listed; Property to be sold as follows: Miriam Diaz Misc. Household Goods Miriam Monique Diaz Misc. Household Goods Rubina Gutierrez Misc. Household Goods Kathryn Suzanne Yamashiro Misc. Household Goods Brent Parker Misc. Household Goods Brent Douglas Parker Misc. Household Goods Brian Pike Misc. Household Goods Pike Brian Misc. Household Goods Brian Randall Pike Misc. Household Goods Connie Goldbaum Misc. Household Goods Connie J Goldbaum Misc. Household Goods Jose L. Blancas Construction Landscape Equipment Jose Luis Blancas Luciano Construction Landscape Equipment All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # 66393074, Tel # 760-724-0423 01/27, 02/03/2023 CN 27295

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 1510 E. Mission Road San Marcos, CA 92069 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on January 9th, 2022 at 9:30 am. The properties herein are listed; Property to be sold as follows: Nathan Robert Partenheimer Misc. Household Goods Robin E Godfrey Misc. Household Goods Robin Elizabeth Godfrey Misc. Household Goods Jose Moya Misc. Household Goods Jose Antonio Reyes Moya Misc. Household Goods James Hawthorne Misc. Household Goods James Thomas Hawthorne Misc. Household Goods Rhonda Fillo-Rice Misc. Household Goods Rhonda Gene Fillo-Rice Misc. Household Goods Susan B Taylor Misc. Household Goods Susan Bumiller Taylor Misc. Household Goods Jessica Allegra Misc. Household Goods Jessica Mercedes Allegra De La Cruz Misc. Household Goods Korte Ward Misc. Household Goods Korte Nichole Ward Misc. Household Goods Becker Andrew Misc. Household Goods Andrew John Becker Misc. Household Goods All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # 66393074 , Tel # 760-724-0423 01/27, 02/03/2023 CN 27294

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 560 South Pacific St. San Marcos Ca, 92078 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on February 9th, 2023 at 11:00 AM the properties herein listed; Property to be sold as follows: Shannon Kelly Misc. Household Goods Shannon Nicole Kelly Misc. Household Goods Earl M. Simmons Misc. Household Goods Earl Melvin Simmons Misc. Household Goods Earl M. Simmons Misc. Household Goods Earl Melvin Simmons Misc. Household Goods All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # 66393074, Tel # 760-724-0423. 01/27, 02/03/2023 CN 27292

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 185 N Pacific St, San Marcos Ca. 92069 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on February 9th 2023 at 10:30 A.M. The properties herein are listed: Property to be sold as follows: Marc Pasamonte Misc. Household Goods Marc Anthony Sr Pasamonte Misc. Household Goods Marc Pasamonte Misc. Household Goods Marc Anthony Sr Pasamonte Misc. Household Goods Tim Scott Misc. Household Goods Timmie Steven Scott Misc. Household Goods JNT Restoration c/o Juan C. Vasquez Misc. Household Goods JNT Restoration Misc. Household Goods Juan Carlos Vasquez Misc. Household Goods JNT Restoration c/o Juan C. Vasquez Misc. Household Goods JNT Restoration Misc. Household Goods Juan Carlos Vasquez Misc. Household Goods Shallah Brewington Misc. Household Goods Shallah-Raekwoh Nasheed Brewington Misc. Household Goods Chris Trujillo Misc. Household Goods Cristobal Armando Trujillo Misc. Household Goods Brittney Perez Misc. Household Goods Brittney Elizabeth Kim-Perez Misc. Household Goods All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760)724-0423, License #66393074 01/27, 02/03/2023 CN 27290

Notice of Public Sales Notice is hereby given by that Pursuant to section 21701-21715 of the business and Professions Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code of the State of California, A Lien Sale will be held. Auction will be conducted online at storageauctions.net ending at 12pm February 10th, 2023. Unit(s) are at Oceanside RV and Self-Storage located at 444 Edgehill Lane, Oceanside, CA 92054. The following personal items: Household items, clothes, and furniture will be sold as follows: Name Unit Emmeline Nievera 145 01/27, 02/03/2023 CN 27288

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JONATHAN WATKINS Case# 37-2022-00051375-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Jonathan Watkins. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Jeffrey Watkins, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Jeffrey Watkins be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: March 08, 2023; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Rich Gaines, Esq. Legacy Legal Inc 5900 La Place Ct., Ste 105 Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760.931.9923 01/20, 01/27, 02/03/2023 CN 27277

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF THOMAS JOSEPH SCARDINA Case# 37-2023-00001301-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Thomas Joseph Scardina. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Steven Scardina, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Steven Scardina be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: March 22, 2023; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Rich Gaines, Esq. 5900 La Place Ct., Ste 105 Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760.931.9923 01/20, 01/27, 02/03/2023 CN 27276

SUMMONS Cross-Complaint (CITACION JUDICIAL–CONTRADEMANDA) NOTICE TO CROSS-DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL CONTRA-DEMANDADO): RILEY MURPHY YOU ARE BEING SUED BY CROSS-COMPLAINANT: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL CONTRADEMANDANTE): ALEXIS CONSUELO SARMIENTO You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the cross-complainant. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por esqrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al contrademandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), o oniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): NORTH COUNTY DIVISION Superior Court of the State of California 325 S. Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 SHORT NAME OF CASE (from Complaint): (Nombre de Caso): MUNDAY vs. HARRIS, et al. CASE NUMBER: (Número del Caso): 37-2020-00030643-CU-PO-NC The name, address, and telephone number of cross-complainant’s attorney, or cross-complainant without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del contrademandante, o del contrademandante que no tiene abogado, es): Andrew S. Meyers, Esq. Straus Meyers LLP 225 Broadway, Ste 1550 San Diego CA 92101 Date: (Fecha), 11/01/2022 Clerk by (Secretario), , Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual cross-defendant. 01/20, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10/2022 CN 27270

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00045302-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Adrineh Keshishian filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Adrineh Keshishian change to proposed name: Adrineh Aris. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On February 21, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 01/03/2023 James E. Simmons Jr. Judge of the Superior Court. 01/06, 01/13, 01/20, 01/27/2023 CN 27246

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00051912-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Julia Madeline Prestera filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Julia Madeline Prestera change to proposed name: Julia Madeline Liu. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On February 14, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 12/29/2022 James E. Simmons Jr. Judge of the Superior Court. 01/06, 01/13, 01/20, 01/27/2023 CN 27243

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9001593 Filed: Jan 24, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Heart Shine Brand Design. Located at: 302 Comstock Ave., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Heidi Louise Slack, 302 Comstock Ave., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Heidi Louise Slack, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10, 02/17/2023 CN 27302

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9001349 Filed: Jan 20, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Splash Speech Therapy. Located at: 342 Juniper Ave. #15, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Emily Clare Mihelitch, 342 Juniper Ave #15, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Emily Clare Mihelitch, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10, 02/17/2023 CN 27301

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9000528 Filed: Jan 10, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hunt Chiropractic; B. Hunt Coaching. Located at: 249 S. Hwy 101 #234, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. The Pure Place., 249 S. Hwy 101 #234, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/09/2023 S/Lianna Hunt, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10, 02/17/2023 CN 27300

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9027955 Filed: Dec 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ocean Air Counseling Inc. Located at: 531 Encinitas Blvd, #200, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1036 Highland Dr., Del Mar CA 92014. Registrant Information: 1. Paul Andrew Clonts, 1036 Highland Dr., Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/13/2022 S/Paul Andrew Clonts LCSW, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10, 02/17/2023 CN 27299

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9000232 Filed: Jan 05, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rancho Pacific Management. Located at: 345 S. Coast Hwy 101 #H, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Dennis French, 953 Robley Pl., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/05/2023 S/Dennis French, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10, 02/17/2023 CN 27298

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9000231 Filed: Jan 05, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rancho Pacific Realty; B. Rancho Pacific Financial. Located at: 345 S. Coast Hwy 101 #H, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Dennis French, 953 Robley Pl., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/05/2023 S/Dennis French, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10, 02/17/2023 CN 27297

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9001518 Filed: Jan 23, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Secret Universe; B. Draw Squad. Located at: 3232 Canyon View Dr., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 411, San Luis Rey CA 92068. Registrant Information: 1. Shepard Armstrong Williams, 3232 Canyon View Dr., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Shepard Armstrong Williams, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10, 02/17/2023 CN 27293

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9001509 Filed: Jan 23, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Center for Spiritual Living Carlsbad; B. Carlsbad Center for Spiritual Living; C. Center for Positive Living; D. CSL Carlsbad; E. CSL; F. Claypool Learning Center. Located at: 3320 Monroe St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 230638, Encinitas CA 92023-0638. Registrant Information: 1. Carlsbad Church of Religious Science, 1182 Rancho Encinitas Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/12/2008 S/Kathryn S. DuVivier, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10, 02/17/2023 CN 27291

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9001073 Filed: Jan 17, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Dieguito United Methodist Women dba United Women in Faith. Located at: 170 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. United Methodist Women of the California Pacific Conference of the United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/17/2023 S/Marilyn L. Mason, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10, 02/17/2023 CN 27287

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9000662 Filed: Jan 11, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Communications. Located at: 2701 Loker Ave. W. #120, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. TJT Communications Inc., 2701 Loker Ave. W. #120, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/22/2013 S/Todd W. Threw, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10, 02/17/2023 CN 27286

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9001260 Filed: Jan 19, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Clarion Wealth Management. Located at: 285 N. El Camino Real #215, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Injil Muhammad, 274 Madison Ave. #1103, Manhattan NY 10016; 2. William P. Landers, 887 Belle Ave., Teaneck NJ 07666; 3. Anthony Billue, 6785 Viscoe Rd., Radford VA 24141; 4. Carla Campbell, 285 N. El Camino Real #215, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Joint Venture. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/18/2023 S/Carla Campbell, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10, 02/17/2023 CN 27285

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9000693 Filed: Jan 11, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lil’ Brew Hero, B. Unlock Your Best. Located at: 294 Countryhaven Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Carolyn Jensen, 294 Countryhaven Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Carolyn Jensen, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10, 02/17/2023 CN 27284

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9000419 Filed: Jan 09, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Phoenix Strategy Group. Located at: 17209 Via Cuatro Caminos, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 2697, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. Registrant Information: 1. Creator Fund Management LLC, 17209 Cuatro Caminos, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2022 S/John Zdanowski, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10, 02/17/2023 CN 27281

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9001201 Filed: Jan 19, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lively-Bioenergetic Healing & Nutrition. Located at: 162 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #A30, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 9888 Caminito Bolsa, San Diego CA 92129. Registrant Information: 1. Flavia Tortelli Brascher, 719 Munevar Rd., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Flavia Tortelli Brascher, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10, 02/17/2023 CN 27280

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9000120 Filed: Jan 04, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. L.E. Mae Design. Located at: 3699 Barnard Dr. #749, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jenna Neel, 3699 Barnard Dr. #749, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2022 S/Jenna Neel, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10, 02/17/2023 CN 27279

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9000891 Filed: Jan 13, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. After Yes Floral House. Located at: 2764 Sunny Creek Rd., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mrs. Bobbi V. Ballwey, 2764 Sunny Creek Rd., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/02/2023 S/Mrs. Bobbi V. Ballwey, 01/20, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10/2023 CN 27278

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9000428 Filed: Jan 09, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TGA of North San Diego. Located at: 628 Lynwood Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Be Rogue LLC, 628 Lynwood Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brett Roggenkamp, 01/20, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10/2023 CN 27275

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9000932 Filed: Jan 13, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Honeybee Realty. Located at: 10620 Treena St. #230, San Diego CA 92131 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2653 Sausalito Ave., Carlsbad CA 9/2010-7901. Registrant Information: 1. Chantelle Brown, 2653 Sausalito Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010-7901. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/12/2023 S/Chantelle Brown, 01/20, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10/2023 CN 27273

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9000541 Filed: Jan 10, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. On Pointe; B. Sharpen San Diego. Located at: 1612 Broadway, Camp Pendleton CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1106 Second St. #275, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Joseph Chapman, 1612 Broadway, Camp Pendleton CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Joseph Chapman, 01/20, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10/2023 CN 27272

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9027613 Filed: Dec 21, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Super Smog. Located at: 2120 W. Mission Rd. #110, Escondido CA 92029 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Johnson Mai Nguyen, 155 Las Flores Dr. #41, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2021 S/Johnson Mai Nguyen, 01/20, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10/2023 CN 27271

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9028086 Filed: Dec 30, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Massage Concepts Solana Beach. Located at: 655 San Rodolfo Dr. #125, Del Mar CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: 13759 Pine Needles Dr., Del Mar CA 92014. Registrant Information: 1. Zentastic Wellness Inc., 12925 El Camino Real #J25, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Anne Chao, 01/20, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10/2023 CN 27269

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9000663 Filed: Jan 11, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rudy Courier Service. Located at: 2375 Caringa Way #J, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Randal Robert Brackin, 2375 Caringa Way #J, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2023 S/Randal Robert Brackin, 01/20, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10/2023 CN 27268

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9000015 Filed: Jan 03, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hellbent for Hair. Located at: 334 Main St. #A, Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Hellbent for Hair, 334 Main St. #A, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/03/2023 S/Regina Gregory, 01/13, 01/20, 01/27, 02/03/2023 CN 27267

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9000549 Filed: Jan 10, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Catch Real Estate; B. Catch Real Estate Solutions. Located at: 12636 High Bluff Dr. #400, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Blue Corner Inc., 13277 Kingsfield Ct., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Esaul Alatriste, 01/13, 01/20, 01/27, 02/03/2023 CN 27266

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9027954 Filed: Dec 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alexsys. Located at: 4635 Rim Cir. #104, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Alexandra Visnyei, 4635 Rim Cir. #104, Carlsbad CA 92010; 2. Speros A. Doumas II, 4729 Aqua Del Caballete, San Clemente CA 92673. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/18/1998 S/Alexandra Visnyei, 01/13, 01/20, 01/27, 02/03/2023 CN 27260

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9000096 Filed: Jan 03, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Luckie Carrasco Fitness. Located at: 4750 Calle Las Positas #E158, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Luckie Star Carrasco, 4750 Calle Las Positas #E158, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2023 S/Luckie Star Carrasco, 01/13, 01/20, 01/27, 02/03/2023 CN 27258

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9000009 Filed: Jan 03, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mobile Cybersecurity and UCAAS. Located at: 977 Whimbrel Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2240 Encinitas Blvd. #D403, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Rocky Keath Spears, 977 Whimbrel Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Rocky Keath Spears, 01/06, 01/13, 01/20, 01/27/2023 CN 27249

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9027821 Filed: Dec 27, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blue Pacific Landscape & Design. Located at: 709 Oceanview Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Dave Debruin Mr., 709 Oceanview Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/22/1987 S/Dave Debruin Mr., 01/06, 01/13, 01/20, 01/27/2023 CN 27248

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9000025 Filed: Jan 03, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jazmine Amelia Sound and Ceremony. Located at: 1611 S. Melrose Dr. #A399, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jazmine Amelia-Vincenty Larue, 1611 S. Melrose Dr. #A399, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/27/2022 S/Jazmine Amelia-Vincenty Larue, 01/06, 01/13, 01/20, 01/27/2023 CN 27247

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9028033 Filed: Dec 29, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Prophase Electric; B. Prophase Energy. Located at: 1001 La Sombra Dr., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2132 Lemon Ave., Escondido CA 92029. Registrant Information: 1. Fulop Construction Inc., 1001 La Sombra Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Gordon Fulop, 01/06, 01/13, 01/20, 01/27/2023 CN 27245

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9027833 Filed: Dec 27, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Breathe Oceanside LLC. Located at: 4750 Oceanside Blvd. #A5, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Breathe Oceanside LLC, 4413 Mission Ave. #G207, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2022 S/Marina Chavez, 01/06, 01/13, 01/20, 01/27/2023 CN 27244