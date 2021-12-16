Legal Notices, December 17, 2021

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE UNSCHEDULED VACANCY ON THE COMMISSION FOR THE ARTS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Encinitas is currently accepting applications to fill one (1) unscheduled vacancy on the Commission for the Arts with a term ending March 2023. Application forms must be completed online from the City’s website. All applicants must be registered voters of the City of Encinitas. The deadline for applications is Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Term of office for the unscheduled vacancy will begin upon appointment. Commission for the Arts: One (1) appointment to fill one unscheduled vacancy with a term ending March 1, 2023 (Commissioner Seelert no longer on the commission). The Commission for the Arts is a seven member board. The Commission for the Arts shall conduct public hearings and prepare recommendations to the City Council on matters regarding the visual, performing and literary arts. The Commission will promote the arts within the community through: 1) quality visual, performing and literary arts programming, 2) exposure and advocacy, 3) arts education programs, 4) the development of arts venues. The Commission will assist the City Council on matters that may be referred to the Commission by the City Council. For additional information on the recruitment, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601. 12/17/2021 CN 26097

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE CITY OF ENCINITAS ANNUAL MITIGATION FEE REPORT Date/Time: Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 City of Encinitas Website: https://encinitasca.gov/ The City of Encinitas will make the Annual Mitigation Fee Report available to the public on December 20, 2021. The report discloses information related to the fund balances for development impact fees for Parkland Acquisition, Parkland Development, Trails and Open Space, Flood Control and Drainage, Traffic Mitigation, Fire Mitigation, and Community Facilities in accordance with the Mitigation Fee Act, California Government Code Section 66000 et seq., (the “Act”.) The Annual Report of Development Impact/Mitigation Fees for fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, will be available on the City’s website on December 20, 2021. Copies may also be obtained from the City Clerk’s office. The City Council will review the Annual Report at the next regularly scheduled public meeting on January 19, 2022. 12/17/2021 CN 26096

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2021-17 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2021-17 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Amending Chapter 11.22 to Title 11 of the Encinitas Municipal Code – Construction and Demolition Debris Recycling.” SB 1383 regulations requires the City to adopt a Construction and Demolition (C&D) Debris Recycling ordinance pursuant to applicable sections of the California Green Building Standards Code, 24 CCR, Part 11 as amended July 1, 2019, and effective January 1, 2020. Ordinance 2021-17 includes updates to Chapter 11.22 to require applicants of permits related to new construction, additions, alterations, and demolitions to demonstrate they are meeting CalGreen Construction Waste Management Requirements, which currently calls for 65% or more of C&D debris generated to be recycled. SB 1383 also requires jurisdictions to ensure new development includes adequate space for recycling and organics collection for commercial businesses and multi-family dwellings, which is covered by Chapter 23.12 – Uniform Codes for Construction in the Encinitas Municipal Code (EMC). Ordinance 2021-17 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on November 17, 2021, and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on December 8, 2021, by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. Please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 for more information. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 12/17/2021 CN 26095

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2021-16 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2021-16 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Amending Chapter 11.20 to Title 11 of the Encinitas Municipal Code – Solid Waste Management.” Ordinance 2021-16 amends Chapter 11.20 Solid Waste Management to include the following: • Updates to definitions and terminology used throughout the chapter to accurately reflect the current use of defined terms. • Franchisee requirements related to SB 1383 regulations. • Updates to language used throughout the chapter to comply with SB 1383 regulations, such as reference to organic waste recycling program requirements. • Allowance of shared collection services for commercial customers that identify as low generators or have space constraints. Permission to share services would be considered on a case-by-case basis and monitored by the waste hauler and staff. o While SB 1383 regulations allow for jurisdictions to establish a waiver program for businesses under special circumstances, staff is offering shared collection services as an alternative compliance pathway. This will address difficulties in scenarios where a business might request a waiver, and moreover, maximize waste diversion and participation in the business community. Ordinance 2021-16 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on November 17, 2021, and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on December 8, 2021, by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. Please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 for more information. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 12/17/2021 CN 26094

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2021-15 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2021-15 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Adding Chapter 11.23 to the Encinitas Municipal Code Mandating Organics Recycling and Edible Food Recovery.” Ordinance 2021-15 adds to the Municipal Code Chapter 11.23 – Mandatory Organics Recycling and Edible Food Recovery and establishes new requirements applicable to all waste generators. Key provisions of Ordinance 2021-15 include: • Enrollment in the City’s three-container (trash, recycling, and organic waste) collection services for all residential and commercial (including multi-family dwellings) customers, currently provided by EDCO. • Participation in a food donation program: specified commercial edible food generators must recover the maximum amount of edible food and set up an agreement with an edible food recovery organization for donations. o Large events are included in this group of edible food generators. The regulations define large events as those with an average of more than 2,000 individuals per day of operation that charge an admission fee. Staff has added additional language to include major events with an average of 5,000 or more individuals per day of operation, regardless of whether an admission fee is charged, to increase the amount of edible food recovered from large events in the City of Encinitas. • Regular compliance inspections, to be performed by EDCO and/or a third party. • Enforcement of violations of Chapter 11.23, beginning January 1, 2024. Ordinance 2021-15 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on November 17, 2021, and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on December 8, 2021 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. Please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 for more information. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 12/17/2021 CN 26093

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2021-22 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2021-22 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Amending Chapter 9.38 of the Encinitas Municipal Code Regulating Short-term Rentals.” Ordinance 2021-22 amends Chapter 9.38 and establishes regulations to address and mitigate the numerous complaints related to short-term rentals, including, but not limited to, large and unruly gatherings, excessive noise, disorderly conduct, illegal parking, vandalism, overcrowding, traffic congestion and excessive accumulation of refuse. The proposed amendments to Chapter 9.38 enhance the City’s regulations, enforcement options, and provides clarifications regarding short-term rental unit operations within the City. More specifically, the amendments clarify existing provisions and definitions, adds definitions (agent, bedroom, duplex, hosted unit, non-hosted unit, and owner), expands permit application and issuance requirements, expands permit operating requirements, updates violations, penalties and enforcement options, adds suspension or permit revocation procedures, and incorporates the applicability of the Ordinance to existing permit holders. Ordinance 2021-22 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on November 17, 2021, and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on December 8, 2021, by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Kranz, Lyndes, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: Hinze (due to a conflict of interest). ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. Please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 for more information. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 12/17/2021 CN 26092

T.S. No. 094709-CA APN: 219-232-10-01 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 1/6/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 1/31/2022 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 1/13/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0028639 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: DARLENE J. WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER'S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 532 DEBRA PLACE, SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $327,447.80 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 094709-CA. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 929767_094709-CA 12/10/2021, 12/17/2021, 12/24/2021 CN 26072 If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 929767_094709-CA 12/10/2021, 12/17/2021, 12/24/2021 CN 26072

BATCH: AFC-3034 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 12/23/2021 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 101977 B0415685H GMP692430A1Z 6924 Annual 30 211-131-07-00 MARGARET P. ALLEN A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN RICHARD J. FRY A(N) MARRIED MAN AND ERIN A. FRY A(N) MARRIED FEMALE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/30/2013 10/10/2013 2013-0612522 8/16/2021 2021-0582053 $29267.24 101978 B0504715C GMS8020510DZ 80205 Annual 10 212-271-04-00 DWIGHT M. CABANADA AND PAULINE JOYCE A. CALLA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/26/2018 06/14/2018 2018-0240690 8/16/2021 2021-0582053 $21725.12 101979 B0532465H GMP611121A1Z 6111 Annual 21 211-131-11-00 JOSE L. CASTRO AND ILIANA CASTRO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/15/2020 11/05/2020 2020-0691224 8/16/2021 2021-0582053 $37129.11 101980 B0455415H GMO502649DE 5026 Even 49 211-130-02-00 PEDRO C. FLOREZ A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/10/2015 11/05/2015 2015-0578720 8/16/2021 2021-0582053 $17390.26 101985 B0513585S GMP612350B1O 6123 Odd 50 211-131-11-00 VANESSA KEENAN A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/27/2018 11/21/2018 2018-0484518 8/16/2021 2021-0582053 $22026.29 101986 B0460945S GMP661152A1Z 6611 Annual 52 211-131-13-00 NICKIE C. LANDERS AND SUSAN B. LANDERS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/07/2016 02/25/2016 2016-0080462 8/16/2021 2021-0582053 $19601.35 101987 B0422695H GMP691302B1O 6913 Odd 2 211-131-07-00 RACHEL LEVIN A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/20/2014 02/06/2014 2014-0051499 8/16/2021 2021-0582053 $14917.70 101988 B0468235H GMP663322A1Z 6633 Annual 22 211-131-13-00 TRISHA C. MARTIN A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/28/2016 06/30/2016 2016-0326075 8/16/2021 2021-0582053 $33885.81 101989 B0403745L GMP682322A1Z 6823 Annual 22 211-131-07-00 SHAWN R. RAMIREZ A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/10/2013 02/21/2013 2013-0115058 8/16/2021 2021-0582053 $12776.27 101990 B0446785S GMP592215AZ 5922 Annual 15 211-131-11-00 WILLIAM R. RIPLEY AND ERIN M. DAVIS-RIPLEY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/06/2015 06/25/2015 2015-0330476 8/16/2021 2021-0582053 $16822.84 101991 B0421965L GMP701351A1Z 7013 Annual 51 211-131-10-00 ANIKA T. SMITH A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/31/2013 01/23/2014 2014-0030199 8/16/2021 2021-0582053 $22278.71 101992 B0421975L GMP701352A1Z 7013 Annual 52 211-131-10-00 ANIKA T. SMITH A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/31/2013 01/23/2014 2014-0030201 8/16/2021 2021-0582053 $22638.41 101993 B0485205H GMP531221AZ 5312 Annual 21 211-130-03-00 THADEUS STARK A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AND LUANA MCQUEEN A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/19/2017 05/18/2017 2017-0222497 8/16/2021 2021-0582053 $29602.04 101994 B0529905C GMP692315D1E 6923 Even 15 211-131-13-00 ALAN E. STEVENS A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/31/2019 02/27/2020 2020-0101137 8/16/2021 2021-0582053 $19456.26 101996 B0451345L GMO561104A1Z 5611 Annual 4 211-130-03-00 ANTOINETTE M. VOLIOUS A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY LIBERTY BANK A CONNECTICUT NONSTOCK MUTUAL SAVINGS BANK 08/10/2015 09/03/2015 2015-0467504 8/16/2021 2021-0582053 $29431.07 101997 B0507495H GMS8020824DO 80208 Odd 24 212-271-04-00 ANDREW WILDE AND JOLENE WILDE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/17/2018 08/02/2018 2018-0315822 8/16/2021 2021-0582053 $19993.06 101998 B0486695H GMP542109DE 5421 Even 9 211-130-03-00 BRANDON T. WITT A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE: 11/30/2021 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 12/03/2021, 12/10/2021, 12/17/2021 CN 26064

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at the public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held December 23rd – 30th, 2021. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com Storage address: 8310 Nelson Way, Escondido, CA 92026. Terms are CASH ONLY! Champagne Lakes RV Resort reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Ed Johnson, Mini Storage 15 12/17/2021, 12/24/2021 CN 26101

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00049299-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Jennifer Marie Ayers and Alexander DeVletter filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Oscar James DeVletter change to proposed name: Ray Anton DeVletter. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jan 04, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101, Hall of Justice. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Nov 22, 2021 Lorna A. Alksne Judge of the Superior Court. 11/26, 12/03, 12/10, 12/17/2021 CN 26055

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9027046 Filed: Dec 08, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. She’s Crafty Balloon Co. Located at: 1460 E Taylor St., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Sarah, 1460 E Taylor St., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sarah Corso, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31/2021, 01/07/2022 CN 26102

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9026990 Filed: Dec 07, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Solana Beach Boardwalk. Located at: 243 N Hwy 101 #8, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Buttonwood Holdings LP, 2041 Rosecrans Ave. #305, El Segundo CA 90245. This business is conducted by: Limited Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2021 S/Kraig Kupiec, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31/2021, 01/07/2022 CN 26100

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2021-9026989 Filed: Dec 07, 2021 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. The Solana Beach Boardwalk. Located at: 241 N Hwy 101 #8, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 11/20/2020 and assigned File # 2020-2019185. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Kurtis Kupiec, as Trustee of Buttonwood 2012 Irrevocable Trust, 2041 Rosecrans Ave. #350, El Segundo CA 90245; 2. Kyle Kupiec, as Trustee of Buttonwood 2012 Irrevocable Trust, 2041 Rosecrans Ave. #350, El Segundo CA 90245, 3. Karla Smith, as Trustee of Buttonwood 2012 Irrevocable Trust, 2041 Rosecrans Ave. #350, El Segundo CA 90245. The Business is Conducted by: A Trust. S/Kurtis Kupiec, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31/2021, 01/07/2022 CN 26099

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2021-9027135 Filed: Dec 09, 2021 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Relic Sign Company; 2. Relic Signs and Digital Graphics. Located at: 1565 Creek St. #105, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 04/13/2015 and assigned File # 2015-009732. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Deb Bostwick, 1565 Creek St. #105, San Marcos CA 92078; 2. Brian Bruce, 1565 Creek St. #105, San Marcos CA 92078. The Business is Conducted by: General Partnership. S/Deb Bostwick, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31/2021, 01/07/2022 CN 26098

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9027242 Filed: Dec 10, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Swann Concepts Publishing. Located at: 1421 N Melrose Dr. #201, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Christopher J Swann, 1421 N Melrose Dr. #201, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/05/2005 S/Christopher J Swann, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31/2021, 01/07/2022 CN 26091

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9027199 Filed: Dec 10, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SC Oral Surgery. Located at: 2020 Cassia Rd. #101, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: 270 N El Camino Real #F256, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Shama Currimbhoy D.D.S., M.S., Inc., 270 N El Camino Real #256, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Shama Currimbhoy, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31/2021, 01/07/2022 CN 26090

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9027241 Filed: Dec 10, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oembe Publishing; B. The Swann School of Protocol. Located at: 3141 Tiger Run Ct. #102, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Decorum Ventures Inc., 3141 Tiger Run Ct. #102, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2021 S/Elaine Swann, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31/2021, 01/07/2022 CN 26089

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9026895 Filed: Dec 06, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Moreland Choppers. Located at: 371 N Hwy 101, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Solana Beach Choppers Inc., 371 N Hwy 101, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2012 S/Brenda Moreland, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31/2021, 01/07/2022 CN 26088

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9026556 Filed: Dec 01, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Camerons Pools. Located at: 661 Copper Dr. #47, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cameron Vanoostendorp, 661 Copper Dr. #47, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/12/2021 S/Cameron Vanoostendorp, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31/2021, 01/07/2022 CN 26087

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9026503 Filed: Nov 30, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Solcere; B. North County Natural Medicine. Located at: 535 Encinitas Blvd. #111, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. North County Naturopathic Medicine, PC, 1775 Woodbine Pl., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/22/2021 S/Heather Sandison, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31/2021, 01/07/2022 CN 26086

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9027039 Filed: Dec 08, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MyGuyJoel. Located at: 334 Morgan Pl., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Joel Thieme, 334 Morgan Pl., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Joel Thieme, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31/2021, 01/07/2022 CN 26085

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9027056 Filed: Dec 08, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CMT Enterprises; B. Arrow Printing & Marketing. Located at: 7344 Circulo Papayo, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Colleen Taggart, 7344 Circulo Papayo, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/08/2021 S/Colleen Taggart, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31/2021, 01/07/2022 CN 26084

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9026905 Filed: Dec 07, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. My Arts Journal. Located at: 7219 El Fuerte St., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 130038, Carlsbad CA 92013. Registrant Information: 1. Life Empowerment Inc., 7219 El Fuerte St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Richard J Blue, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31/2021, 01/07/2022 CN 26083

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9027045 Filed: Dec 08, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pinpoint Films. Located at: 1756 Avenida La Posta, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Nicole Marie Franco, 1756 Avenida La Posta, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/28/2017 S/Nicole Franco, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31/2021, 01/07/2022 CN 26082

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9025653 Filed: Nov 17, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Etch Designs. Located at: 4055 Carmel View Rd. #43, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Stephanie A Fillmore, 4055 Carmel View Rd. #43, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/17/2021 S/Stephanie A Fillmore, 12/10, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31//2021 CN 26081

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9026502 Filed: Nov 30, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Drone Services + Photography. Located at: 4724 Mayflower Way, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Scott A Hites, 4724 Mayflower Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Scott Hites, 12/10, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31//2021 CN 26079

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9026744 Filed: Dec 03, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CA Notary Dynamics. Located at: 2413 Jacaranda Ave., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cynthia Tirado, 2413 Jacaranda Ave., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Cynthia Tirado, 12/10, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31//2021 CN 26078

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9025680 Filed: Nov 17, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NonprofitComputers. Located at: 1152 Morro Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Focus Point Media Inc., 1152 Morro Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2021 S/David Epstein, 12/10, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31//2021 CN 26077

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9026833 Filed: Dec 06, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bird Rock Tropicals. Located at: 221 Princehouse Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Pamela J Hyatt, 221 Princehouse Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/15/1981 S/Pamela J Hyatt, 12/10, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31//2021 CN 26076

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9026776 Filed: Dec 03, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ZenSational Spa & Skin Care. Located at: 1037 Gardena Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 231944, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Information: 1. Reyna Christina Bailey, 1037 Gardena Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Reyna Christina Bailey, 12/10, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31//2021 CN 26075

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9026504 Filed: Nov 30, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Active Property Management. Located at: 3132 Tiger Run Ct. #106, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Ryconn Inc., 3132 Tiger Run Ct. #106, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2021 S/Douglas C Heumann, 12/10, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31//2021 CN 26074

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9026695 Filed: Dec 03, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coco Rose. Located at: 548 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Queen Eileen’s Inc., 548 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/06/2013 S/Eileen Burke, 12/10, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31//2021 CN 26073

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9026296 Filed: Nov 29, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ManageMowed. Located at: 2317 Cambridge Ave., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Seaside Business Solutions, 2317 Cambridge Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Rita Chen, 12/10, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31//2021 CN 26071

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9025299 Filed: Nov 12, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sacred Space Studio. Located at: 531 Encinitas Blvd. #100, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1333 Evergreen Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Information: 1. Naomi Cundiff, 1333 Evergreen Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/27/2021 S/Naomi Cundiff, 12/10, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31//2021 CN 26070

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9025962 Filed: Nov 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. PA Hill Electric. Located at: 1445 Stewart St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Paul Arther Hill, 1445 Stewart St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/17/2021 S/Paul Arther Hill, 12/10, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31//2021 CN 26069

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9026478 Filed: Nov 30, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Goodfella Prints; B. Rattskateco. Located at: 1109 Regal Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Junior Antonio Angelino, 1109 Regal Rd., Encinitas CA 92024; B. Jessica Cortez Aguilar, 1109 Regal Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Junior Antonio Angelino, 12/10, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31//2021 CN 26068

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9026024 Filed: Nov 22, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rauls Shack. Located at: 490 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Emma Castillo, 956 Nolbey St., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/1985 S/Emma Castillo, 12/03, 12/10, 12/17, 12/24/2021 CN 26065

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9025825 Filed: Nov 19, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BleuJaune Advisors. Located at: 1720 Hygeia Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Paul S Zorner, 1720 Hygeia Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/20/2021 S/Paul S Zorner, 12/03, 12/10, 12/17, 12/24/2021 CN 26062

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9025335 Filed: Nov 12, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NoFrills Outdoors. Located at: 5157 Francis St., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Trevor Granberg, 5157 Francis St., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Trevor Granberg, 12/03, 12/10, 12/17, 12/24/2021 CN 26057

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9026089 Filed: Nov 23, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Modern Cable Solutions. Located at: 6905 Quail Pl. #C, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Chance Nuschy, 6905 Quail Pl. #C, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Chance Nuschy, 12/03, 12/10, 12/17, 12/24/2021 CN 26056

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9025552 Filed: Nov 16, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Studio Handcrafted Hair Carrie Lynn Davis. Located at: 119 N Acacia Ave. Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Carrie Lynn Davis, 119 N Acacia Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2021 S/Carrie Lynn Davis, 11/26, 12/03, 12/10, 12/17/2021 CN 26051

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9025817 Filed: Nov 18, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Olive Branch Physical Therapy. Located at: 3555 Kenyon St #100, San Diego CA 92110 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Yunnuen Oliveros, 8540 Costa Verde Blvd. #4220, San Diego CA 92122. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/18/2021 S/Yunnuen Oliveros, 11/26, 12/03, 12/10, 12/17/2021 CN 26050

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9025448 Filed: Nov 15, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pro Media. Located at: 3566 Bartlett Ave., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. S.A. Advertising Inc., 3566 Bartlett Ave., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1988 S/Shelley S Anderson, 11/26, 12/03, 12/10, 12/17/2021 CN 26049

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9025855 Filed: Nov 19, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jeiel. Located at: 1421 N Melrose Dr. #201, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Christopher Jerry Swann, 1421 N Melrose Dr. #201, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/19/2021 S/Christopher Jerry Swann, 11/26, 12/03, 12/10, 12/17/2021 CN 26048