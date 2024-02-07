Inspiring others to be great in life through martial arts

The owner of KickForce Martial Arts, Carlos Aguilar (Master Aguilar), opened his first studio in San Diego in 2011. Now it serves over 700 families and was voted best martial arts school in 2018.

“Growing up loving Ninja Turtles and Power Rangers — martial arts was at the top of my interests. My father introduced me to martial arts by bringing me to his class at San Dieguito Academy. He later found an Encinitas martial arts school that catered to kids and families. It was then I was hooked! I met my wife, friends and many wonderful people all through martial arts.”

“I was picked on growing up and didn’t have many friends. Martial arts helped me develop the confidence to stand up for myself, make friends and have the courage to face new challenges.”

Carlos now has over 25 years of experience and is a 7th degree Black Belt.

“In 2022, we had the opportunity to purchase the school in Encinitas where I originally started my martial arts training, creating a full circle moment. That was always the ultimate goal — to give back to the Encinitas community.”

KickForce performs annually at the Chamber’s Oktoberfest and Carlos is involved with the Chamber because, “I believe that the outcome of life is influenced by the groups, communities, and networks you surround yourself with.”

KickForce will host a Women’s Self Defense Workshop at the Chamber’s inaugural Health & Wellness Expo February 10. “Our goal is to ‘Sweat, Learn, and Have Fun!’ All women attending can anticipate a fantastic time while empowering themselves with confidence through martial arts. You won’t want to miss out!”

KickForce offers classes for the whole family, starting as young as 3 years-old. “What has made Kickforce a community staple for the past 12 years is our focus on life skill development programs. Students start class by chanting ‘Yes I Can!’ followed by a fun-filled session where we dive into life skills such as respect, self-esteem, and more. Outside class, we collaborate with teachers and parents to ensure that these life skills are practiced at home and at school.”

His perfect day in Encinitas?

“Start with an early golf round at Encinitas Ranch, then some afternoon tacos at Pacific Coast Grill. After enjoying great food and views, I’d head over to D Street for a sunset surf session before finishing the evening with my family.”