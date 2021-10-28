Inside Information: Another Grade A sports weekend

Week in, week out, we see some masterful and powerful performances of athleticism shining brightly on the biggest stages.

This past weekend was no different. Here’s this weekend’s A’s and B’s that made the grade.

Alabama: The Crimson Tide roared back after their only loss to Texas A&M likely still fresh on their minds. A seven-point third-quarter lead over Tennessee erupted thanks to a 21-point scoring barrage in just six minutes during the fourth quarter to help Alabama pull away from the Volunteers, 52-24. QB Bryce Young was solid in every aspect of the game.

Araiza: Matt Araiza, punter for the San Diego State Aztecs, leads the nation with a 53.96 yards per punt average. On Saturday night, Araiza boomed his second 80-plus-yard punt on the season (81 yards) to help the Aztecs (7-0) defeat Air Force and remain undefeated. Araiza had five punts for an average of 54.8 yards.

Armstrong: Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong, the NCAA passing yards leader, completed 29 of 43 passes for 396 yards, four touchdowns (including two touchdown completions in the game’s final minute) and two rushing touchdowns to help the Cavaliers beat Georgia Tech, 48-40. Virginia and Armstrong are very talented.

Pickett: How did I get here? University of Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett was brilliant once again Saturday, making a strong case for the Heisman Trophy. Pickett engineered a near-perfect game to lead the Panthers past the not-so-immortal Clemson Tigers, 27-17. Pitt has gained control of the ACC after its fourth straight win.

Bochy: I’m hearing Bruce Bochy is interested in becoming the next manager of the San Diego Padres, but money and contract terms are an issue. This squad can be fixed and compete, but they need to be managed. And who better to do it than Bochy? Get it done.

Brady: Tom Brady reached another gemstone landmark, becoming the first NFL quarterback to throw 600 touchdown passes. Brady threw four on Sunday, not one more than 9 yards. Not bad for a 6th-round selection. The Buccaneers are off to their best start ever.

Billions: New Jersey announced that last month, $1 billion in sports bets were wagered, surpassing Nevada. And here in California? Sports gambling comes to the ballot next year.

Breeders’ Cup: This year marks the second time this international, two-day horse racing world championship event will be hosted at the Del Mar Racetrack. Quite simply — A WORLD CLASS EVENT. Tickets for the event on Nov. 5-6 are still available at Breederscup.com.

Brent: Brent Musburger is calling radio play-by-play for the Las Vegas Raiders. Listened to him over 570 AM Los Angeles and he delivered a tremendous broadcast and description of what was happening on the field. Truly a broadcasting gift. Bonus: The Raiders won.

Basketball: The NBA kicked off its 2021-22 season last week watching the Lakers lose twice until they got their first win against Memphis on Sunday night. The West once again looks very tough and the Curry brothers are up to their tricks early on. Both Steph (23 points) and Seth (22 points) lead for the most points scored in one quarter this year. Stay tuned.

BOOM: Atlanta left fielder Eddie Rosario was a one-man wrecking crew against the Dodgers, hitting .560 (14-25) in the series with three home runs, nine RBI and a crushing, 361-foot line drive shot to right field to down the Dodgers and clinch the NL pennant for the Braves.

Baker: Dusty Baker, manager of the Houston Astros, was brought in to clean up the toxic mess of the organization’s cheating scandal. All Baker has done is to manage his best season and wheel the Astros back into the World Series. He’s on year two of another one-year contract. Time to extend for a job well done, sir. (Note: Garrett Stubbs, a Torrey Pines High School graduate and Johnny Bench Award-winning catcher, played 18 games for the Astros this season.)

