Everything you need to know about this year’s Carlsbad 5000

CARLSBAD — Thousands worldwide will flock to the North County coastline this weekend for the Carlsbad 5000, a popular spring road race held annually in the city since 1986.

Here’s everything visitors, residents and participants need to know about this year’s event.

Known as the “World’s Fastest 5K,” the Carlsbad 5000 welcomes runners of all ages, paces and places to make tracks along a newly-drawn oceanfront course entirely on Coast Highway 101 (or Carlsbad Boulevard), with no more waiting for passing trains.

“The course has changed slightly this year to take better advantage of the city’s ocean views. To avoid delays, please take alternate routes,” the city said.

This year, runners will start at the Grand Avenue and Carlsbad Boulevard intersection before heading southbound along Carlsbad Boulevard. Participants will turn around at the Tamarack Volleyball Courts to head northbound on Carlsbad Boulevard before finishing under the iconic Carlsbad sign.

The following roads will be temporarily closed from 5 a.m. Saturday, April 6, to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 7: Grand Avenue from Carlsbad Boulevard to Washington Street.

The following roads will be temporarily closed from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 7: Grand Avenue from Carlsbad Boulevard to Washington Street; Carlsbad Village Drive from Washington Street to Garfield Street; Christiansen Way from Garfield Street to Carlsbad Boulevard; Tamarack Avenue from Garfield Street to Carlsbad Boulevard; Carlsbad Boulevard from Carlsbad Village Drive to Beech Avenue; and Carlsbad Boulevard from Cannon Road to Beech Avenue.

The Carlsbad 5000 features individual 5K races for all ages and abilities, including men’s and women’s master’s divisions (40 and older), men’s and women’s open divisions (39 and under), a non-competitive people’s race (joggers and walkers of all ages) and the world’s fastest elites.

Featured post-race events will include the Carlsbad 5000 Health & Fitness Expo and the Pizza Port Beer Garden. Registration for the 5K includes two Pizza Port Beers (21+), a premium race shirt, an official finisher medal, race photos and results and Beer Garden access (21+) with live music and entertainment.

The “All Day 20K” has been a long-standing tradition at the Carlsbad 5000. Runners collectively run a total of 20 kilometers by participating in the following four combined 5K races over the course of the day:

Race 1: Masters Women (5K); Race 2: Masters Men (5K); Race 3: Open Women (5K), and Race 4: Open Men (5K).

Registration for the 20K includes a race medal, a premium running hat and a bib with access to a pre-race and recovery zone. This zone includes a designated area for 20K runners to use before, in between and after their four 5K races.

Runners participating in the 20K can access massage and recovery equipment, food, fuel, drinks, and private bathrooms. The designated area will contain a secure “gear check” to store personal items throughout the day.

The Junior Carlsbad race, for kids ages 4-12, consists of a one-mile or half-mile distance on the Carlsbad 5000 course.

Family members can line the barricades to cheer on the young runners crossing the official Carlsbad 5000 finish line. After the kids finish, families can stick around to witness the world’s fastest elites attempt to set national and world records on the same course later in the day.

Registration for the junior run includes a race t-shirt, a finisher medal and post-race treats such as chocolate milk and animal crackers, along with official race results and free photos.

The race schedule is as follows:

Saturday, April 6, Health & Fitness Expo:

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, April 7, race schedule:

7 a.m., Masters Women;

7:50 a.m., Masters Men;

8:40 a.m., Open Women;

9:30 a.m., Open Men;

10:25 a.m., Ainsley’s Angels Start;

10:30 a.m., People’s Race;

11:45 p.m., Junior Carlsbad – kids one-mile;

Noon, Junior Carlsbad – kids half-mile;

12:30 p.m., Elite Men;

12:35 p.m., Elite Women.

In addition, a four-time Olympian and co-owner of Carlsbad 5000, Meb Keflezighi, will be attending.

The Carlsbad Police Department and volunteers will help cars get in or out of closed or partially closed areas.

“Those who need to get in or out of the race area during the event can use nearby streets not affected by race-day closures,” the city added.

2023 5K and Junior results can be found at www.athlinks.com/event/1162/results/Event/1044980/Results.

2023 20K results can be found at www.webscorer.com/seriesresult?seriesid=309776.

People who are interested in participating in the race can register at carlsbad5000.com/#charity.