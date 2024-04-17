Enterprise Bank & Trust puts community first

Enterprise Bank & Trust was founded in 1988 by 3 entrepreneurs looking to help fellow entrepreneurs in the community. Their goal then and today, is to focus on serving the lifetime financial needs of their clients, helping them create a path to financial success.

Chris Ramos, the AVP Banker for San Diego, helps small to medium sized businesses achieve their goals.

“Enterprise Bank & Trust is a community bank. We imbed ourselves into the community. We’re built on trusted, personal relationships, so we get to know you in a way larger financial institutions don’t. We shop local, support local, and strive to grow the local economy. We shop where you shop and eat where you eat, helping to grow our community together.”

Enterprise also prides itself in giving back.

“We participate, donate, and help in many local charities such as Nature Unplugged, Gift of Adoption, Breast Cancer Angels, the Encinitas Community Resource Center, La Colonia Community Foundation and Rady Children’s Hospital.”

“We also offer Enterprise University which includes business development classes taught by professionals for specific services such as HR, accounting, hiring, sales, and LinkedIn profile enrichment. They’re free to anyone — you don’t have to be a client of ours — they are available on demand or live during Fall and Spring semesters.”

Chris also is one of the newest board members of the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce.

“I joined because I want to make a difference for tomorrow and want the next generation to be able to enjoy what I have enjoyed. I love the life my parents have given me, and I want to be able to give that same life opportunity to the next generation.”

“Supporting local chambers allows us to support small businesses and with our success comes their success. I want to be as impactful as I can by joining Chamber committees, volunteering at events, supporting our local member businesses and doing what I can to make a difference.”

His perfect day in Encinitas?

“Camp at San Elijo Campground, surf in the morning, hop on my bike, go grab breakfast at Seaside Market. In the afternoon ride up the coast to Fish Shop 101 and have a couple tacos and beers. Surf in the evening and finish the night with dinner at Bier Garden and a night cap at Captain Keno’s. And somewhere in between get a nap in.”