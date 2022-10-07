Dive in for Pumpkin Plunge

CARLSBAD — Celebrate the season with Halloween-themed pool activities and games for the whole family during the city of Carlsbad’s annual Pumpkin Plunge from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 15 at Alga Norte Aquatic Center, 6565 Alicante Road.

For the Pumpkin Plunge, Alga Norte Aquatic Center transforms into spooky fun with Halloween-themed pool activities and games with prizes and floating obstacles. The splash pad will also be open for the little ones. Other fun activities will include a bounce house, lawn games and the Floating Pumpkin Patch where every child will get to lasso and keep a pumpkin.

As the sun goes down, finish the night off with a special presentation of the movie “Monsters Inc.” (rated PG) on the giant outdoor movie screen while you float in the water.

Cost is $10 per person. Children 3 and under are free.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the event. Purchase tickets in advance at carlsbadconnect.org, keyword search “Pumpkin Plunge.”

Save time and avoid lines by picking up event wristbands in advance. Wristbands will be available for pick starting the week before the event and are only available at Alga Norte Aquatics Center during regular business hours. All sales are final and there are no refunds. Wristbands picked up in advance that are lost or not brought to the event will not be replaced.