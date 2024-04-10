Diving into the world of real estate with CBRE

Meet Chris Williams, Senior Vice President and Leader of the CBRE North County San Diego office team, specializing in the representation of landlords, developers and tenants. CBRE, the renowned leader in commercial real estate services and investment, whose expertise transcends conventional boundaries.

What does your business do? My business provides landlords, developers, and tenants with a specific strategy to achieve my client’s commercial real estate goals. CBRE is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm.

What services and/or specialty products do you provide? I focus my knowledge and efforts in leasing and selling office and industrial space along the Highway 78 Corridor, Interstate 15 Corridor and Carlsbad office markets in North San Diego County. I can help find a spectacular new space to help with employee retention and draw your employees back to the office or negotiate the best terms to renew with your existing Landlord.

What sets you apart from others in your industry? I complete the largest number of transactions along the 78 Corridor, which allows me to see the most opportunities and accumulate the deepest market insights, which I use to help my clients gain advantage in their negotiations.

What question are you asked most frequently by clients / prospective buyers? Am I overpaying rent? As a Tenant, you really have no idea what true market value is for your space, as your source for that information is controlled by Landlords.

What is your favorite business success story? During the “Great Recession”, I was representing the City of San Marcos on their owned real estate portfolio and was able to keep the City Hall building at nearly full occupancy while the rest of the market suffered from high vacancy.

What motivated you to join The San Marcos Chamber? I live in San Marcos and do a lot of transactions with local businesses. If you have an office in San Marcos, we’ve probably met.

As someone doing business in San Marcos, what are you looking forward to accomplishing with the Chamber? I want to do my part to ensure San Marcos continues to grow in the right direction and maintains its business-friendly atmosphere. I want to be the Chamber members go-to source for advice on their commercial real estate needs.

What’s your best piece of business advice? “Reputation takes years to build but only one bad deal to destroy.” Integrity matters, and I always put my clients needs and goals above my own, even if I have to advise them to walk away from a deal.

Business website: www.cbre.com