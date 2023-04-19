Dinner celebrates community garden

ENCINITAS — The Encinitas Community Garden has been serving residents since 2015.

From 3 to 7 p.m. May 28, the Garden is hosting a Farm-To Table dinner with cuisine by Chef Monica Szepesy from Q’ero and local singer Roman Palacios. Tickets can be gotten at encinitascommunitygarden.org.

The Garden has become a thriving community where people can come together to grow organic fruits, vegetables, herbs, and flowers in a sustainable, environmentally-friendly way. On the two-acre parcel of land, owned by the Encinitas Union School District, it is a non-profit run by an all-volunteer board headed by Gordon Smith, the garden’s founder. His dream of a community garden took seven years to become a reality.

The garden is divided into 120 plots, each one rented to a community member for a small fee. Gardeners come from all walks of life…families, retirees, and young professionals. In recent years, the garden has become even more important as people have become more interested in growing their own food and living sustainably. During the pandemic, it was a critical outdoor respite from the lockdown. Plots are completely organic since gardeners are not allowed to use synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, or herbicides. Anything grown in the garden is healthy and safe to eat. There is also a composting program that allows gardeners to recycle their organic waste and turn it into nutrient-rich compost.

The Encinitas Community Garden provides a space for people to grow healthy, organic food, learn new skills, and build relationships with their neighbors. Whether you are an experienced gardener or a complete novice, the Encinitas Community Garden welcomes you to connect with nature and make new friends.