Carlsbad locals clean up tobacco waste

CARLSBAD — The Carlsbad Village Association and the community came together for a Tobacco Product Waste clean-up April 16, as CVA members, Pure Project and Handel’s Ice Cream joined forces. With more than 50 volunteers, the group helped make Carlsbad Village just a little bit cleaner.

With a focus on tobacco waste, supported by the educational efforts of the San Diego State University Tobacco Product Waste Reduction Project, this two-hour community cleanup brought in 108 pounds of trash and 28 pounds of cigarette butts.

The two top “butts” collectors, Anna and Zee, as well as the two raffle winners, Kensington and Chase, were able to choose from pints of ice cream or pints of beer donated by the two host businesses.

“Our community coming out is really how these clean ups are so successful and we appreciate each and every one of them,” said CVA Program Manager, Tish Gehringer. “We had over 50 people participate in this clean up, on a holiday weekend, which is very encouraging. Partnering with Handel’s and Pure Project and repurposing their buckets and grain bags, allowed us to waste nothing and skip the plastic trash bags. We hope you’ll keep your eye out for more of these events coming soon as we are committed to making a difference in Carlsbad Village.”