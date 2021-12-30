Carlsbad libraries out of COVID-19 test kits

Carlsbad libraries have given out their full supply of free COVID-19 rapid test kits provided through a partnership with San Diego County. The county provided 1,500 rapid test kits to Carlsbad libraries Monday, Dec. 27, as part of a program that distributed kits to libraries throughout the San Diego region.

When and how to get tested

The California Department of Public Health issued updated testing guidance on Dec. 17, recommending testing in the following circumstances:

If you have symptoms

Vaccinated or not, get tested immediately if you’re feeling any COVID-19 symptoms.

If you were exposed

Vaccinated people should get tested within 5-7 days of exposure.

Unvaccinated people should test immediately, and again 5-7 days after.

If you go to a high-risk event

Unvaccinated people should test before and 3-5 days after.

For mega-events of more than 1,000 people, all attendees should test within 1 day (antigen test) or 2 days (PCR test) and bring proof of negative results. Children under 2 are exempt from testing.

If you travel

Unvaccinated people should test 1-3 days before travel, and 3-5 days after.

Vaccinated or not, anyone entering or re-entering California should test 3-5 days after arrival.

Read more in CDPH’s testing fact sheet and travel guidelines.

To find a testing location, visit the San Diego County COVID-19 website.