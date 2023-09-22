Carlsbad launches free ride program

CARLSBAD — Visit Carlsbad has announced the launch of Carlsbad Good Ride, a free ride program to make travel throughout Carlsbad a breeze.

This free ride, pilot program in partnership with Circuit, an on-demand electric car service, will run Sept. 1 through Aug. 31, 2024 with operations beginning Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sept. 1 through March 31. The car service will then expand hours of operation to every day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. beginning April 1 through Aug. 31, 2024.

According to Visit Carlsbad, the program is designed to provide free rides from lodging properties to key points of interest in Carlsbad. Visitors can quickly book rides through the Circuit app.

“Carlsbad is 39 square miles with lodging properties spread throughout the community, so there is a need for easy and accessible transportation for our overnight guests,” said Kim Sidoriak, president and CEO of Visit Carlsbad. “Carlsbad Good Ride will simplify the vacation experience and make travel around Carlsbad even easier and more enjoyable for our visitors, allowing them to avoid rental cars and the search for parking. Furthermore, we’re pleased this partnership with Circuit supports our promise to promote and encourage an eco-conscious lifestyle for which our city is known.”

The partnership between Visit Carlsbad and Circuit will help visitors get to dining and retail experiences throughout the city, as well as attractions including Carlsbad Village and local retail shops, Legoland California Resort, beaches, museums and more. The pilot program will also eliminate the added transportation stress for visitors, reduce traffic congestion during high visitation seasons and create a “positive impact on the environment” with the usage of electric vehicles.

To ride, visitors can download the Ride Circuit app, available on Google Play and the Apple App Store. Next, they select their location within Carlsbad, enter a pick-up and drop-off location and are on their way. For visitors who need assistance with the mobile app, staff at all Carlsbad hotels and resorts are available to help guests call a Circuit ride to and from their desired destination.

Vehicles are a mix of 10-passenger vans and five-passenger sedans. All vehicles in the Carlsbad Good Ride fleet are 100% electric.

Riders must be at least 18 years old to request a ride or otherwise accompanied by an adult. The youngest riders must weigh at least 65 pounds or use a child seat provided by the adult passenger. Circuit vehicles are pet-friendly at the discretion of each driver. A wheelchair-accessible ride is available upon request through the mobile Circuit app.

For more information, download the Ride Circuit app or visit carlsbadgoodride.com.