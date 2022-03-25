NCTD reducing Breeze bus service

OCEANSIDE — Due to operator shortages, the North County Transit District (NCTD) is temporarily reducing frequency of certain BREEZE routes to responsibly maintain service standards. The BREEZE reductions that begin April 3, will help to maintain reliable travel times for customers. There are no planned changes for SPRINTER or COASTER schedules.

The frequencies on weekday BREEZE routes in Oceanside, Vista and Escondido will be impacted by the temporary schedule change. Routes impacted include: 302, 303, 318, 332, 350, 351/352. These routes with 15 to 20-minute peak frequency will operate with a 30-minute frequency during certain periods of the day. There will be no changes to the span of service (first and last trips of the day). The schedule changes will remain in place until further notice.

The complete temporary BREEZE routes schedule can be found at: GoNCTD.com/Schedules.

Diligent efforts were made to reduce routes that have more frequency to lessen the impact on riders and maintain the existing span of weekday service. For example, one route may have a bus (or trip) every 15 minutes, and another maybe every half hour. The impact of one lost trip is less on the more frequent route (15-minute delay) vs the less frequent route (half hour delay).

NCTD will restore routes as staffing resources become available. If you’d like a career as a bus operator, candidates may apply with MV Transportation at careers.mvtransit.com.

For the most up-to-date information regarding schedule changes, please visit GoNCTD.com or call NCTD Customer Service at (760) 966-6500.