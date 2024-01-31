Beware of phony utility workers

By Scott Chadwick

The San Diego County Water Authority has received reports of people posing as water agency workers to gain access to homes. Door-to-door scams like this pop up from time to time across service sectors so it’s important to stay vigilant.

We have not had reports of this specific activity in Carlsbad, however it’s always a good idea to err on the side of caution if a stranger approaches your home.

Be wary of anyone who claims to be a utility worker or repair person and tries to gain access to your home, asks for payment information, tries to sell you a product or asks for a donation.

In general, if a stranger rings your doorbell, the first thing to remember is that you do not have to open the door. The safest course is to politely tell the person you are not available. If you do answer the door, our Police Department has the following advice:

Verify identity: Ask for identification or a badge to confirm that the person is a legitimate representative of the organization they claim to be with.

Contact the organization: Contact the organization directly using their official contact information. Do not use contact details provided by the person at your door.

Be wary of high-pressure tactics: Scammers often use high-pressure tactics to get you to act. If you feel rushed or uncomfortable, it’s a red flag.

Trust your instincts: If something feels off or if you have doubts, it’s okay to close your door. Scammers often rely on exploiting people’s emotions, so trust your instincts.

Remember that legitimate businesses, charities and other organizations respect your right to make an informed decision. If you have concerns or doubts, it’s always better to be cautious.

The Carlsbad Police Department’s website has more information about how to prevent crime around your home. Call the 24/7 police non-emergency line at 442-339-2197 anytime you have a concern.

Scott Chadwick is the city manager of Carlsbad.