Supervisors OK land purchase for county nature preserve

REGION — The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 on May 22 in favor of adding more land to a nature preserve near the Pala-Pauma and Rainbow communities.

Supervisors approved spending $1.64 million – as part of a deal with land owner Moritzky Trust – to purchase 222 acres for the Mount Olympus County Preserve and cover other related costs.

Appraised at $1.2 million, the land purchase will increase the nature preserve to over 1,400 acres, according to information on Wednesday meeting agenda.

On April 10, supervisors first advanced the proposal, setting a public hearing Wednesday to formally approve it.

Along with the mountain peak itself, the Mount Olympus nature preserve is known for chaparral, wetland and riparian habitats, along with wildlife including deer and mountain lions.

The additional 222 acres would “reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 282 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent per year,” according to the county.

The $1.64 million also includes $370,000 in one-time land improvement costs, $348,000 for resource management and initial species monitoring, $62,500 for staff time and appraisal reports, $22,000 for initial stewardship, and $8,000 for closing and title costs.

Last June, supervisors unanimously approved spending $2.8 million to acquire 425 acres for the preserve.

Board Vice Chair Terra Lawson-Remer was absent during the Wednesday meeting.