Stretch U: Enhancing mobility and wellness in our community since 2019

Stretch U, established in 2011 with the San Marcos location opening in 2019, specializes in 1-on-1 Assisted Stretching to enhance flexibility, alleviate pain, and promote overall well-being. Their services include Myofascial Release, PNF Stretching, and Neural Flossing, offering sessions of varying durations to cater to individual mobility needs.

Meet Cobi Hopkins, Director of Training and Education.

What does your business do? We provide 1-on-1 Assisted Stretching to help people INCREASE Flexibility, DECREASE Pain, and FEEL Amazing!

What services and/or specialty products do you provide? Whether you’re struggling with aches & pains, lacking flexibility, or simply looking for a relaxing experience that FEELS GOOD, then you have come to the right place! Stretch U specializes in Myofascial Release, PNF Stretching and Neural Flossing. We offer 20, 40, and 60 minute stretches to address your mobility needs!

What sets you apart from others in your industry? Our combination of Myofascial Release with PNF Stretching is THE most effective way to restore healthy connective tissue and improve your mobility from head to toe. We use a comprehensive, full body approach that addresses not only your symptoms… but the entire system.

What question are you asked most frequently by clients? Q: Can Stretch U help my low back pain/sciatica?

A: Yes, many of our stretches directly target the hips, hamstrings, and sciatic nerve which can absolutely help with sciatica and back pain.

What is your favorite business success story? All of our client’s reviews and testimonials. We have thousands of 5-star reviews across our 9 locations and each client has a unique story about how we changed their life. Here is a snapshot of a few.

What motivated you to join The San Marcos Chamber? We wanted to become more involved with the community!

As someone doing business in San Marcos, what are you looking forward to accomplishing with the Chamber? With the help of the Chamber- we are hoping to establish Stretch U as the trusted solution to San Marcos resident’s mobility needs!

What’s your best piece of business advice? “Take a minute out of your day to look into the faces of the people we manage and realize that they are our most important resources.” — Spencer Johnson (“The One Minute Manager”)

Business website: sanmarcosca.stretchu.com

Business Instagram: instagram.com/stretchu_sanmarcos

Business Facebook: facebook.com/stretchusanmarcos