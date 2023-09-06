Prost! Talking Encinitas Oktoberfest with Jake Nunes from Modern Times Beer

Jake Nunes has worked for some of the biggest and best breweries in San Diego in taproom leadership positions. He is now the current Vice President of the San Diego Brewers Guild and the new Director of Hospitality at Modern Times Beer + Coffee, where he oversees all the customer-facing operations of all 3 locations: Point Loma, North Park, and Encinitas.

The company is an intrepid cadre of brewers, coffee roasters, culinary wizards, creative powerhouses and beer slingers that began as a 30bbl production brewery and tasting room in the Point Loma neighborhood in 2013. Known for its “rad beer” and for constantly pushing boundaries with its unique selection of mind-blowing IPAs and delicious barrel-aged brews, Modern Times was recently acquired by Maui Brewing Company* and became Craft ‘Ohana in October 2022.

In 2018 previous ownership opened The Far West Lounge, Modern Times Encinitas outpost, to increase brand awareness in the North County coastal region. It offers a full delectable vegan menu and over 30 taps of libation magic.

“I thought it was important to reach out to the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce to start a relationship to establish ourselves as a collaborative partner in the neighborhood,” said Jake. “That was one of the first things I did in my new role!”

Modern Times is the Family Tent beer sponsor at the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce’s Oktoberfest on September 24. “Having a location in Encinitas, it’s important to us to be involved in community events and spend quality time with our neighbors, especially when beer festivals are involved!”

“Being a German Beer festival, we will bring our pilsener “M.T. Pils” to Oktoberfest. We also plan to bring a couple of fan favorites ‘Orderville’ Hazy IPA and ‘Fruitlands’ Gose with Passionfruit and Guava.”

“We’re always looking for non-profit organizations whose values align with ours to partner with. We love to host events to raise funds and awareness for animals, the environment, marginalized groups, and kids. If you are with a non-profit looking for an event venue, let us know!”

Jake’s perfect day in Encinitas?

“Starting the day with made-to-order donuts at Broad Street Dough Co., then hitting Moonlight Beach to soak up some sun. Afterwards, walk over to the Silver Lake Flea Market to dig through some crates of records, and then hop across the street for some Modern Times brewskis and lunch!” www.moderntimesbeer.com.

*Maui Brewing Company organized the Kokua Project which is one beer, brewed by many, to support those affected by the recent tragedy. For a complete list of partners and more details, follow the link here: http://mauibrewingco.com/kokua/