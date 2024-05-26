One killed, another injured in Carlsbad duplex fire

CARLSBAD — One person was killed and another person injured in a two-alarm house fire this afternoon in a residential neighborhood of Carlsbad.

The Carlsbad Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at a duplex at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 900 block of Pine Avenue near the intersection of Harding Street.

The blaze prompted indefinite road closures along Harding Street from Oak Avenue to Pine Avenue. The Oceanside Fire Department assisted Carlsbad fire crews, sending three fire engines, a ladder truck and an ambulance.

One death was confirmed, and the injured person was taken to a hospital, Carlsbad Fire Department PIO Holly Gonzalez told media outlets.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known, but the fire has been contained. The victims’ identities have not been released, and no further information was immediately available.

City News Service contributed to this report.