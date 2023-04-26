John Garner brings Juice Plus+ to San Marcos

For over 25 years John Garner has been selling the health benefits of Juice Plus+. Recently he and his wife moved to San Marcos and quickly joined the San Marcos Chamber.

What services and/or specialty products do you provide? Blended fruit, vegetable and berry plant powders / functional foods / plant-based omegas

What sets you apart from others in your industry? 53-y/o company, 30-y/o products, Nutrition (food) Label, NSF-Certified and supported by 45+ peer-reviewed scientific publications (gold-standard studies with the actual product – on humans – at leading universities, hospitals and research centers around the world).

What question are you asked most frequently by clients / prospective buyers? “How is Juice Plus+ different?”

What is your favorite business success story? Repeatedly hearing “I have more energy” and unsolicited feedback about major health improvements!

What motivated you to join The San Marcos Chamber? (1) Wanting to become part of the fabric of San Marcos as a new resident and (2) have an opportunity to connect/serve with my health and wellness services and products.

As someone doing business in San Marcos, what are you looking forward to accomplishing with the Chamber? Improving the health of families – particularly grandparents and their grandchildren.

What’s your best piece of business advice? Honor God with your work and serve/help others with your skills, products and services.

Business website: www.john-garner.me

Business Instagram handle: @johnpgarner

Business Facebook page: @johnpgarner88