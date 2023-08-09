Farm-to-table and beyond

There is an exciting movement growing in Southern California of independent farmers becoming restaurateurs.

According to Luke Girling, farmer and owner of Cyclops Farms in Fallbrook: “We cannot make enough money to support our families by just selling our products at our farm stands. We were looking for a way to add income to the farm.

“So, my wife and I decided to try what we called, ‘The Water Bill Dinner.’

“Our water bills were so high in Oceanside in 2018 that we took a leap and hosted our first farm-to-table dinner. Since then we have moved to Fallbrook, but we are still faced with the same problem: how to make a living as a small farmer.

“The first dinners were so successful, that we have now expanded our scope to produce a monthly dinner, featuring a new local chef each month. The list of talented chefs is extensive.”

Luke named a few, including Davin Waite (Wrench and Rodent), Daniel Pundik (Ryes and Grind, Saucey Mouths), Samantha Parker (Privateer) and Luke Morganstern (Orfila Vineyard).

CHEFS, BREWERS & BAKERS JOIN ‘THE BAND’

Since farm-to-table dinners are a cooperative effort, with Luke being the director and the others “playing in the band,” the events become a showcase for all entrepreneurs involved.

Along with guest chefs, representatives from local breweries have set up bars and kegs for guests to sample. Booze Brothers, Pure Project and Liberty Distillery have all made appearances.

And not to forget dessert, Chef Christine Loyola from Petite Madeline has provided the luscious baked goods to go with Luke’s everbearing crop of strawberries.

RESERVE EARLY

Tickets for the next farm-to-table dinner at Cyclops Farms, on Saturday, Sept. 16, go on sale at 5 p.m. Aug. 20 at www.cyclopsfarms.com. Or call (760) 505-2983.

EXPLORE FARM OPTIONS

Other local farmers are opening their doors to the public, not only to increase visibility but to help educate their neighbors about what goes on at a farm.

Sand n’ Straw Community Farm, at 629 Mar Vista Drive in Vista, has farm stand hours on Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon, and Wednesdays and Fridays, 1 to 4 p.m.

CLASSES – Adult and children’s classes are held on Saturdays; for details about upcoming events, call (760) 575-4758. Adult classes include vegetable gardening and 6-acre farm tours. Children’s classes include a story time and animal visits on Thursdays.

FARM BOX – Boxes filled with the farm’s vegetables, including leafy greens, root crops and other seasonal vegetables, are available for pickup and range in price ($20-$35) depending on size. The farm also offers eggs and local honey, which can be added to the box.

HARVEST DINNER – The farm will host a farm-to-table dinner on Saturday, Sept. 16. The four-course menu and details are available on its website, www.sandnstraw.com; advanced registrations required.

SHOP LOCAL

We have featured two of our favorite local farms, but be sure to visit your local farmers markets for a taste of North County’s bountiful harvests.

A complete guide to local weekly farmers markets across San Diego is available at bit.ly/45dvd88.

We will be visiting all the North County markets in the near future to keep you abreast of harvest produce available seven days a week.

If you have a favorite local farm stand or farmers market, let us know and we will feature them in upcoming issues.

Jano Nightingale is a Master Gardener and horticulturist who teaches vegetable gardening classes at the Carlsbad Senior Center Community Garden. For further information, contact her at [email protected].